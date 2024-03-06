Noah Lyles defends Usain Bolt amid 40-yard dash comparison with NFL youngster: "Do we have to show the video of him running with jeans, no cleats"

Noah Lyles recently expressed his dissent over the 40-yard dash comparison between Usain Bolt and NFL player Xavier Worthy.

The NFL player recently took part in the NFL Combine held on March 2, 2024, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. He participated in the 40-yard and ran an impressive dash, registering 4.21 seconds.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, 14-time World Championships medalist, and the long-standing world record holder of the 100m and 200m, had also participated in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2019. The then-retired Jamaican sprinter clocked a spectacular 4.22 seconds, tying the NFL record.

However, the accomplished sprinter achieved the feat in a relaxed attempt, donning sweatpants and sneakers. Bleacher Report, a sports news website, formed a comparison between the legendary sprinter and the American football wide receiver, declaring Worthy's time faster than Bolt's.

The comparison, however, failed to impress the American sprinter Noah Lyles as he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his disagreement, stating it was unfair and inaccurate to Bolt given the conditions under which he ran.

"Do we have to show the video of him running that time with jeans, no cleats, and no warming up. Just to remind y’all," wrote Lyles.

"I'm very confident in my abilities" - Noah Lyles eyes four Olympic gold medals including the 4x400m relay

Silver medalist Noah Lyles of Team United States poses for a photo after the Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Noah Lyles recently exuded confidence in securing four gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After his three-peat exploits at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian Capital, including the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events, Lyles is confident of securing a fourth gold in the 4x400m relay race at the upcoming Olympics.

At the recent World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, he showed his athletics proficiency by running the third leg of the 4x400m relay and securing a silver medal alongside the American squad.

During an interview with BBC, when asked if he is eyeing to secure four gold medals in Paris, he said:

"Exactly. Why stop at three when you got more? I'm very confident in my abilities."

"I'm a very talented and multi-event runner as most people know through my High school days I've run a lot 4x4."

Further, the American sprinter, who clocked 45.68 seconds in Glasgow, also announced his goal of running the race in 44 seconds in the French capital.

"I'm probably gonna be in world-record shape so at least a 44 flat," he said.