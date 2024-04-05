Noah Lyles draws anticipation ahead of the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024

Noah Lyles recently drew attention to the 2024 Bermuda Grand Prix, where the 2023 three-time world champion will be seen competing along with other elite athletes such as Elaine Thompson-Herah and Gabby Thomas.

The third edition of the 2024 Bermuda Grand Prix will be held at the Flora Duffy Stadium at the National Sports Centre, in Bermuda — a British island territory — on Sunday, April 28.

A total of 140 Athletes from around 20 countries will compete in 15 events. With the 2024 Paris Olympics drawing near in three months, the Bermuda Grand Prix promises a series of electrifying performances from some of the biggest names in athletics.

Lyles clinched three gold medals at the last year's World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital. Following his remarkable exploits last year, America's beloved sprinter has displayed his exceptional athletics proficiency in the 2024 season so far. He has won two silver medals, in the 60m and 4x400m relay at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, United Kingdom, this year.

The 26-year-old athlete, who consistently advocates for the growth of track and field spectatorship, took to his social media to inform the fans about his upcoming meet.

Schedule for the 2024 Bermuda Grand Prix (local time)

3:00pm - 5:00pm: Pre-Programme

3:00pm - 3:30pm: Athene Fastest Kid on de Rock Final

3:45pm - 4:30pm: Special Olympics Celebration

5:00pm - 7:00pm: NBC Live Broadcast Elite Athlete Races

"I have put together the data to say that I can do it" - Noah Lyles sets his eyes on breaking Usain Bolt's long-standing record

Noah Lyles aims to secure four gold medals at the Paris Olympics.

Noah Lyles has never been shy about disclosing his goals. He recently opened up about his desire to break the world record in the men's 200m.

Lyles has fixed his gaze on shattering Usain Bolt's 200m world record for quite some time now and in a recent interview with World Athletics, he reasserted his goals, stating that he set them after putting together data.

"In the 200m, I have the idea of 19.10 just crossing in my head and I have put together the data to say that I can do it. So I still have that going on. Even after this Olympics, now the way I see it is, when you win those titles, you are borrowing it, you are borrowing the title because you have to give it back at the end of four years,” Lyles said last month.

Lyles recorded his personal best of 19.31 seconds in the 200m in 2022, which is just 0.12 seconds shy of the world-record time set by Bolt in 2009.