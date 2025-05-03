Noah Lyles drops 4-word reaction to Masai Russell's joining elite group of American record holders at Grand Slam Track Miami

Noah Lyles recently reacted to Masai Russell's stunning achievement at the Grand Slam Track meet in Miami. The 24-year-old hurdler set a new world-leading time in the women's 100m hurdles event at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miami.

Russell surpassed her timing of 12.25 seconds, which she achieved last year at the US Olympic trials for the Paris Olympics. The Olympic champion fell five-hundredths short of surpassing the world record, as she clocked 12.17 seconds at the Grand Slam meet.

Lyles congratulated Russell for her achievement, as he dropped his four-word reaction on his X account, saying:

"Welcome to the club"

With her new timing, Russell has created a new national record in women's 100m hurdles, which is also five-hundredths short of the world record originally set by Tobi Amusan of Nigeria at the World Championships in 2022. Amusan clocked 12.12 seconds as she won the gold medal at the World Championships.

Noah Lyles is not taking part in the much-talked-about Grand Slam Track meet, unlike many of his fellow athletes. He has cited reasons like wrong pairing of events, underbidding, lack of proper sponsors and promotions, and an unsustainable model for the same.

When Noah Lyles opened up on the title of the 'fastest man alive'

Noah Lyles clarifies on the title of being 'the fastest man alive' [Image Source: Getty]

Noah Lyles had to clear the controversy around the tag of 'fastest man alive' after the Paris Olympics. The Olympic champion talked about it in a podcast episode of 'Beyond the Records'.

In the conversation with Grant Holloway, Rai Benjamin, and popular YouTube MrBeast in December 2024, Lyles mentioned:

"So I'm the World's Fastest Man. You get it with the title of being the Olympic Champion. Technically the fastest man alive is Usain Bolt."

The Olympic champion further revealed that breaking world records is easier said than done, adding [8:26]:

"I'm knocking on the door of the 200m. If it was that easy, I would have done that five years ago. But I'm the fastest American ever to live. I have the American record and so does Rai (Benjamin) as well, he has the American record in the 400m hurdles. So we are the fastest Americans that have ever lived in humanity. You know which is pretty cool as well. We are constantly getting closer and closer to you know, breaking world records."

Noah Lyles is currently preparing for the World Championships, which will be held later this year in September at the National Stadium at Tokyo. Lyles will be hoping to extend his dominance in both the 100m and the 200m events at the World Championships.

