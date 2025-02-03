Noah Lyles drops major hint on 2025 indoor season after New Balance Grand Prix exploits

Noah Lyles delivered an incredible performance at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, storming to a dominant win in the 60m event. After the race, the American dropped a major update about the remainder of his 2025 indoor season.

Since 2021, Lyles has consistently began his year running indoors. This year, the sprinter made his season debut at the RADD Sports College Invitational, clocking a 6.62s for the 60 crown. He then raced at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, where he registered a time of 6.52s to claim his fourth consecutive 60m title at the event.

After the race, Noah Lyles spoke to Citius Magazine, and revealed that his outing in Massachusetts was likely going to be his last indoor race of 2025, saying,

Trending

“Right now, I'm going to go get ready to race. I think this is probably going to be my last indoor meet, you know, I don't really see a reason to keep going. There's a lot more track to be run later in the season. So I just wanted to make sure I came out here, I was able to put together a great start, a great acceleration, and you know a finish like Noah Lyles. So I'm ready to go even more later on in the season, (but) this is a great start.”

Noah Lyles outlines his focus for the 2025 season

Lyles in action at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix (Image Source: Getty)

For Noah Lyles, 2024 was an incredible season. The American started the year by winning two silver medals at the World Indoor Championships, and followed it up with the 100m gold and 200m bronze at the Paris Olympics.

Speaking to Citius Magazine after the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Lyles revealed that he was focused on the World Championships for the year, which is why he is opting out of the remainder of the indoor season.

“I mean World Championships is in September and to be honest I think there's a lot of things that I could fill my schedule up with later, in the middle of the season. And by not going to indoor, which is all the way in China, which I'm not trying to take that long of a trip, you know it saves me a lot of time to prepare for that moment.”

Noah Lyles will arrive at the 2025 World Championships as the reigning World Champion in both the 100m and 200m sprints. His competition at the event will include the likes of Kishane Thompson, Letsile Tebogo, Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, and Oblique Seville amongst others, and fans will be curious to see if he can retain his titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback