Noah Lyles drops three-word message for Tyreek Hill after clinching 6.52s victory at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Feb 03, 2025 03:36 GMT
Noah Lyles drops a message for Tyreek Hill (Image Source: Getty)

On Sunday (February 2) Noah Lyles clocked an impressive 6.52s at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, walking away with the 60m title. After his race, the American dropped a three-word message for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, with whom he has been engaged in a battle of words since last year.

Lyles and Hill’s feud began in August 2024, when the latter claimed he could beat the freshly crowned 100m Olympic champion in a short sprint. Since then, the two sporting stars have exchanged jibes back and forth, with Hill even claiming that Lyles faked having Covid during his 200n final at the Paris Olympics.

Recently, Noah Lyles ran his second race of the 2025 season at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The American dominated the field to finish first, and after his race, he held up a piece of paper in front of his face which read ‘Tyreek could never’. The official account of Citius Magazine shared a photo of the same on Instagram, and Lyles reshared the post on his Instagram story.

also-read-trending Trending
Via Lyles' Instagram

Noah Lyles began his 2025 at the RADD Sports College Invitational, where he registered a 6.62s for the win. For the 27-year-old, his win at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix marks his fourth consecutive 60m title at the event.

Noah Lyles on racing Tyreek Hill

Lyles at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles first drew the ire of Tyreek Hill and several other NFL and NBA star's after he claimed that they didn't deserve the title of ‘World Champions’ for winning the NFL or NBA trophy.

Hill was quick to hit back, claiming he could beat Lyles in a race. In an appearance on the Nightcap Podcast, the sprinter discussed his feud with the NFL star, calling him a clout chase. He said (at 56:16),

“I forget his name all the time. Tyreek is just chasing clout. That man, anytime somebody fast comes up, he says he wants to race him. If he really wanted to race people he would have showed up like DK Metcalf. The man (Hill) raced in the 60 meters this year, in the Masters division, the man dodging smoke. I don't got time for that.”

Lyles went on to add that he would see Hill on the track if the NFL star was serious about racing him, saying,

“If he's truly serious about it, I’m not talking about just talking on the internet, (if) you were serious about it, you'll see me on the track.”

Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill have both reportedly agreed to race each other in the upcoming year as part of the “Super Serious On Sight” series hosted by Terry Crews and fellow Super Serious co-founders. While details for the race haven't been confirmed, the battle will be highly anticipated amongst fans.

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
