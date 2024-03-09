Noah Lyles engages in banter with girlfriend Junelle Bromfield over car video

American sprint sensation Noah Lyles recently shared a video of him and his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield in which she is seen being in charge of driving while he enjoys the ride sitting on the passenger seat.

Having been friends for a long time, Lyles and Bromfield started dating in 2022 and celebrated their first anniversary in August 2023.

Similar to Lyles, Bromfield is also a celebrated athlete specializing in the 400m discipline. Hailing from Jamaica, she has earned an Olympics bronze, a gold at the World Indoor Championships, a silver at the World Championships, and another silver at the Commonwealth Games as a member of the women’s 4x400m relay team.

Noah Lyles took to Instagram Stories on March 8 to share his banter with Bromfield, writing:

“Passenger prince that’s me 🤴🏾”

Bromfield reposted this video uploaded by Lyles, captioning it:

“I didn’t want to drive 😂😂😂😂”

Lyles added:

“Only makes it that much better.”

Having accomplished a treble at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Noah Lyles entered the 2024 season with his sights on his first indoor title.

Owing to this, he took part in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold 2024 meetings and subsequently booked a place for the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

However, Lyles (6.44) narrowly missed out on the gold medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships after losing against compatriot Christian Coleman (6.41) in the 60m finals on March 1. Hence, the six-time world champion had to settle for the silver medal.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist (200m) is now aiming for a quadruple at the Paris Olympics 2024 as he intends to participate in the 100m, 200m, 4X100m, and 4X400m events.

Noah Lyles reveals his female hero ahead of International Women’s Day

Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning the Men's 200m Final during day seven of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 25, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Five-time Diamond League champion Noah Lyles called his mother his female hero ahead of International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8.

In an interview with World Athletics, he credited his mother for supporting him and his career throughout, stating:

"Definitely my mom. She has just been that supporting role for me and my career and you know she helped me get to where I am today."

Lyles' mother Keisha Caine and father Kevin divorced when he was just 13. After that, Keisha worked extremely hard and took care of both sons, Noah and Josephus.