Noah Lyles and his fiancé, Junelle Bromfield, shared glimpses of their visit to a private screening of Amature, a movie featuring award-winning celebrities. The couple got engaged in October 2024 after dating for almost two years.
Lyles started his 2025 track season by competing in the 60m at the RADD Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, on January 26. He clocked an impressive time of 6.62s to stand atop the podium, besting Caleb Dean and Onwuzurike, who clocked 6.68s and 6.70s, respectively.
On the other hand, his fiancée, Bromfield, kicked off her 2025 season by competing in the 4x400m relay at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on February 2.
Amid the ongoing track season, the couple recently received a special invite from 20th Century Studios to the private screening of Amateur. The movie features star-studded celebrities, including Academy Award winner Rami Malek and Academy Award nominee Laurence Fishburne. Lyles shared a video of their visit and wrote on Instagram:
"Thank you @20thcenturystudios for the private screening of the Amature! This movie starred Academy Award winner Rami Malek and Academy Award® nominee Laurence Fishburne and they did not disappoint. If you don’t believe me you can go see the movie on April 11th and tell me what you think."
Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield became friends in 2017, and almost five years later, they entered a romantic relationship.
Noah Lyles and his fiancée Junelle Bromfield tried out a viral funny channel
Off the track, Noah Lyles is usually seen spending time with his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield. The couple recently tried a viral 'I make the face, you make the sound' challenge on Instagram. The challenge started with the Jamaican making exaggerated, hilarious facial expressions, and Lyles made sounds matching the face from off-camera.
The couple burst out into laughter while making repetitive comical faces and sounds. Expressing their feelings about the challenge, they wrote in the caption of their account:
"I don’t know how people do this with a straight face."
The couple usually shares several updates on social media, including glimpses of their vacations, photoshoots, and more. A few weeks ago, Lyles shared a birthday post for the Jamaican on Instagram, featuring adorable pictures and cute videos.
He penned a heartfelt note in the caption, appreciating her achievements on and off the track.
"Happy Birthday my Beautiful Fiancé! 26 was definitely your year! You bought a house, a car, became a 2x Olympian, walked in a fashion show, started plans for your own business, and grew as a person. I’m so excited to see what this next year has for you! Love You 😘," Lyles wrote.
Along with Bromfield, Noah Lyles also competed at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, winning the men's 60m final by registering a time of 6.52 seconds.