Noah Lyles’ fiance Junelle Bromfield gushes over the athlete as her gears up for the upcoming season

Noah Lyles' fiance Junelle Bromfield reacted to the 27-year-old training ahead of the 2025 season. The couple recently got engaged on October 12, 2024.

Lyles and Bromfield spoke for the first time in 2017 after the latter texted the Olympic champion on social media. However, they didn't click on their first date in 2018 and decided to remain friends. Four years later, Lyles again asked the Jamaican athlete out on a date in 2022. The latter agreed and they went out for sushi.

Following this, the couple went public on social media in December 2022 and posted about each other frequently, especially on special occasions. After two years of their relationship, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram by sharing a video of the moment.

Trending

Amid this, Noah Lyles is also focused on preparing for the events. In a recent update on his Instagram handle, he shared a carousel of pictures of him working out at the gym and running on the track, showcasing his mindset for the upcoming season. He captioned:

"2025 season ⌛️"

This captured his fiance Junelle Bromfield's attention, who re-shared this post on her Instagram story and added two emoticons, gushing over the American athlete.

"😍😍"

Junelle Bromfield’s story

Recently, in a video shared by their coach, Lance Brauman, Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield were seen training for the 2025 season with many other athletes.

Noah Lyles opened up about training with Junelle Bromfield

Junelle Bromfield moved to the USA in 2022, after they started dating, and ever since then, they have been training together under Lance Brauman. In a conversation with the Fast Lame Lifestyle podcast, Noah Lyles opened up about his experience of training with Bromfield.

"Even before we started dating, we had a very good balance. We’d show up to quite a few track meets that we were both at and, we weren’t dating at the time, but nobody would know that we knew each other. We had our own mindset and our own headspace," Noah Lyles. (21:34 onwards)

He also added that Bromfield did not let him call her baby during the training.

“She won’t even let me call her ‘baby’ at practice."

Lyles had an incredible 2024 season as he concluded his Paris Olympics campaign with two medals. He won his first medal in the 100m race, where he clocked 9.79s to grab the gold medal. Following this, he earned a bronze medal in the 200m race despite suffering from COVID-19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback