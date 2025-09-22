  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Noah Lyles fiance reacts as Olympian extends his World Championships record with Team USA's relay victory

Noah Lyles fiance reacts as Olympian extends his World Championships record with Team USA's relay victory

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 22, 2025 03:42 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles with Junelle Bromfield during the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images)

Noah Lyles' girlfriend Junelle Bromfield recently hyped him up after his recent feats at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. Lyles won a gold and a bronze medal at the recent tournament.

Ad

He competed against a star-studded lineup in the 100m and followed the Jamaican pair of Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson to settle in third place after clocking 9.89 seconds. He went on to defend the title in his pet event, the 200m, with 19.52 seconds. To earn this win, he surpassed fellow sprinter Kenny Bednarek and Jamaica's Bryan Levell.

As the Championships neared the conclusion, Lyles bagged his eighth World Championships gold medal. He anchored the USA's men's team in the 4x100m relay race. The multiple-time Olympian was accompanied by Christian Coleman, Kenny Bednarek, and Courtney Lindsey to clock 37.29 seconds and defeat the Canadian and Dutch squads.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As the American sprinter clinched his eighth gold medal at the World Athletics Championships, Lyles' fiance was gushing over him. She reshared a picture of Lyles dominating the last leg of the 4x100m relay race and wrote:

"Did somebody say 8 time world champion ❗❗❗❗❗❗❗❗"
Screenshot of Bromfield&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Bromfield's Instagram story.

Lyles and Bromfield had been friends for six years before they started dating in 2022. After making their relationship public in August 2023, the couple got engaged on October 13, 2024.

Ad

"Shaped me in ways I never imagined" - Noah Lyles credits his 200m victories for building his journey

Noah Lyles of Team United States at the World Athletics Championships 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)
Noah Lyles of Team United States at the World Athletics Championships 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

After his recent win in the half-lap event, Noah Lyles credited his 200m victories for shaping his career. On his Instagram post, he stated that the feats show his determination, struggle, discipline, and love for the sport.

Ad
"4x 200m World Champion," Lyles wrote. "The 200m has carried me around the world and shaped me in ways I never imagined. Each gold is more than a medal, it’s proof of the work, the struggle, and the love I have for this sport. Thank you for being part of the journey

The 200m win at Tokyo marks Lyles' fourth gold medal of the event at the World Championships stage. He has earlier dominated the event at the 2019, 2022, and 2023 editions. With his domination in Tokyo, Lyles has equaled the record with Usain Bolt of earning four gold medals in the 200m at the World Championships.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications