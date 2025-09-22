Noah Lyles fiance reacts as Olympian extends his World Championships record with Team USA's relay victory

Noah Lyles' girlfriend Junelle Bromfield recently hyped him up after his recent feats at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. Lyles won a gold and a bronze medal at the recent tournament.

He competed against a star-studded lineup in the 100m and followed the Jamaican pair of Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson to settle in third place after clocking 9.89 seconds. He went on to defend the title in his pet event, the 200m, with 19.52 seconds. To earn this win, he surpassed fellow sprinter Kenny Bednarek and Jamaica's Bryan Levell.

As the Championships neared the conclusion, Lyles bagged his eighth World Championships gold medal. He anchored the USA's men's team in the 4x100m relay race. The multiple-time Olympian was accompanied by Christian Coleman, Kenny Bednarek, and Courtney Lindsey to clock 37.29 seconds and defeat the Canadian and Dutch squads.

As the American sprinter clinched his eighth gold medal at the World Athletics Championships, Lyles' fiance was gushing over him. She reshared a picture of Lyles dominating the last leg of the 4x100m relay race and wrote:

"Did somebody say 8 time world champion ❗❗❗❗❗❗❗❗"

Lyles and Bromfield had been friends for six years before they started dating in 2022. After making their relationship public in August 2023, the couple got engaged on October 13, 2024.

"Shaped me in ways I never imagined" - Noah Lyles credits his 200m victories for building his journey

After his recent win in the half-lap event, Noah Lyles credited his 200m victories for shaping his career. On his Instagram post, he stated that the feats show his determination, struggle, discipline, and love for the sport.

"4x 200m World Champion," Lyles wrote. "The 200m has carried me around the world and shaped me in ways I never imagined. Each gold is more than a medal, it’s proof of the work, the struggle, and the love I have for this sport. Thank you for being part of the journey

The 200m win at Tokyo marks Lyles' fourth gold medal of the event at the World Championships stage. He has earlier dominated the event at the 2019, 2022, and 2023 editions. With his domination in Tokyo, Lyles has equaled the record with Usain Bolt of earning four gold medals in the 200m at the World Championships.

