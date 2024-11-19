Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield gushes over Olympic champion's appearance at ComplexCon in Las Vegas

Noah Lyles' fiance, Junelle Bromfield, was seen gushing over the glimpses shared by Lyles of his time in Las Vegas. The couple recently got engaged on October 12, 2024.

2024 was a fantastic year for Lyles, as he excelled at the Paris Olympics and became a gold medalist in the 100m dash. Here, he beat his arch-rivals Kishane Thompson and Fred Kerley to stand atop the podium after clocking 9.79s in the race.

Along with this, he also clinched a bronze medal in the 200m dash while suffering from COVID-19. He was bested by Letsile Tebogo and Kenny Bednarek, who claimed first and second place in the race, respectively. Following these triumphs, the cherry on the top for the American athlete was his engagement with Bromfield.

The couple are currently having the time of their lives and are frequently seen sharing updates about each other on social media. Recently, Noah Lyles shared a carousel of pictures of his time in Los Angeles, where he attended the Complexcon event. He donned a funky black t-shirt and paired it with unique green-colored pants and a silver pearl necklace.

This captured the attention of his fiance, and she gushed over his appearance and fashion sense by commenting under the post:

"Hey baby😍😍"

Junelle Bromfield’s comment

This isn't the first time the couple have shown public affection towards each other on social media. Lyles once shared a note appreciating her while she faced hate from her fans online.

Noah Lyles penned a heartfelt message for fiance Junelle Bromfield amid online controversy

Before the Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles made a bold statement in a podcast, stating that he knows information about the Jamaican camp that nobody knows and credited Junelle Bromfield for it. This irked her fans, and they criticized her by spreading hate online.

Amid this, Lyles showed a sweet gesture by uploading a post for her on Instagram and penned a note in the caption lauding her for her strength and hard work.

"I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of my GF and give her the flowers she deserves. She has been through so much in her life that I could never imagine fighting through," wrote Lyles.

He added:

"Beyond that she is a survivor, 2x Olympian, Olympic medalists, Multi world championship medalist, and has been representing Jamaica on the world stage since she was & years old."

Highlighting the way in which she dealt with hate, the American further added:

"But the most impressive thing l've seen recently is how she's dealt with the pure disrespect and hatred towards her from her own country. This woman has been attacked by people who have never met her, heard her name before, never seen her smile, or heard what she believes in. But she keeps moving forward knowing that God will always make a way. Thats why God keeps blessing her!"

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield started dating in 2022, and ever since have come a long way together and have recently bought a new house together.

