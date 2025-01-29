Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield, Justin Gatlin, and others wish Paris Olympics gold medalist Alexis Holmes on her 25th birthday

Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield, Justin Gatlin, and several others sent wishes to Alexis Holmes on her 25th birthday. Holmes enjoyed a successful 2024, winning her maiden gold in the women's 4x400m relay.

Holmes, the University of Kentucky alum who won the NCAA Division 1 title in 2022, celebrated her birthday on January 28. She took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of herself, expressing gratitude for the year in the caption, reading:

"TWENTY FINEEEEE. Happy Birthday to little Miss Alexis, that girl from Connecticut🥹… still in awe at how far I’ve come. The good, the bad & everything in between has molded me into the queen I am today and I couldn’t be more grateful for another trip around the sun✨ Cheers to more life, more happiness, more love, and more success."

Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield, who ran her debut 400m at the 2024 Paris Games, shared Holmes' post on her Instagram stories and wished her fellow Olympian a special day.

"Happy birthday beautiful," Bromfield wrote.

Alexis Holmes receives birthday wish from Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield; Instagram - @junellebromfield

Justin Gatlin, the 100m Olympic champion at the 2004 Athens Olympics, commented under the original post, writing:

"Happy birthday"

Athlos also penned a heartfelt note for the world record holder on its Instagram stories.

"Happy Birthday to the wonderful Alexis Holmes! From breaking world records to earning Olympic gold medals, this track queen can do it all! She never fails to give her best, making her a staple in the USA women's 400m crew. Enjoy your special day!"

Holmes receives wish from Athlos; Instagram - @trackqueenlex

Having concluded her 2024 track season, Holmes will head to the Grand Slam Track league as a racer alongside her Olympic teammates, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and Gabby Thomas.

Alexis Holmes reflected on her monumental finish in the 400m at the 2024 Brussels finals

Alexis Holmes reacting to her win at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Fresh off her Olympic victory, Alexis Holmes competed in the 400m at the 2024 Diamond League finals in Brussels. She clocked an impressive 50.32s to clinch the silver behind Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic. In an interview later, she reflected on her maiden Diamond League finals stint and said (via Pulse Sports Kenya):

"It was my first time in the Diamond League Final and my first time in Brussels: I really felt the energy of the crowd and it really helped me in the last 100 meters."

The 25-year-old further added:

"It's been a long season, but I'm proud of what I've accomplished. Competing against the best in the world has pushed me to new heights, and I look forward to building on this success next year."

Holmes was also part of the mixed 4x400m relay that won the gold in a world record time at the 2023 World Championships.

