Noah Lyles’ fiancée Junelle Bromfield shares ‘excited’ reaction to Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Athlos video teasing 2nd edition

American track and field athlete Noah Lyles’ fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, shared her excitement for Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos 2nd edition. The event is set to take place in New York City on October 10, 2025.As the next edition approaches, the official Instagram handle of Athlos posted a highlight reel from its debut edition. The inaugural meet brought together Olympic champions, including Gabby Thomas and Faith Kipyegon. The caption read:“Last year was absolute cinema. Who’s ready for the sequel? 🎞️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBromfield reacted to the post, adding:“Super excited.”screenshot of comment (IG/@athlos)This year’s Athlos will also feature a stacked field, with world champions and Olympic medalists competing across seven events. With Melissa Jefferson withdrawing, other notable names set to compete include Tara Davis-Woodhall, Faith Kipyegon, Brittany Brown, Masai Russell, and Keely Hodgkinson.Meanwhile, Noah Lyles is fresh off his outstanding campaign at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, where he secured three medals, while Bromfield, a World Championships silver medalist and Olympic bronze medalist, hasn’t competed since the Paris Olympics. The couple got engaged last yearNoah Lyles shares his biggest struggles to become one of world's fastest sprintersNoah Lyles at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyNoah Lyles had an injury-interrupted season, but his 200m season-best of 19.51s, clocked in the semifinals of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, remains the fastest time in the world this year.In a September 2025 interview with Speakeasy, Noah Lyles opened up about the biggest struggles he faced on his path to becoming one of the fastest sprinters in history.&quot;I'd say the two hardest things were going through asthma as a kid, constantly having to go to the doctor, constantly having an issue with breathing. Hearing every day, 'Mom, I want to play sports.' And her saying, 'Let's just make sure that you can breathe first.' That was a dream of mine to play sports. I would be willing to die to go out there to attempt to play sports.&quot;&quot;And then the second thing would be going through school, having dyslexia, having ADHD, trying to go through normal standardized testing and constantly being thrashed against the school system for a learning strategy that just doesn't work for me,&quot; Lyles added. (16:02 onwards)Junelle Bromfield was also present in Tokyo to cheer for Lyles. The pair began dating in 2022, are planning a spring wedding in 2026