Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield shows off her new hairstyle

Noah Lyles' fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, recently shared glimpses of her new hairstyle. This comes just a few days after the Jamaican athlete featured in an Adidas shoot with the likes of Daryll Neita.

Ad

Amid her preparations for the 2025 track season, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist changed her hairstyle and also donned a new hair color. Bromfield posted a couple of pictures of her hairstyle on her Instagram stories, where her hair can be seen in white.

In her second story, Bromfield can be seen flaunting her new hairstyle while practicing on the track.

Screenshot of Bromfield's Instagram story featuring her new hairstyle (Image via: Bromfield's Instagram@junellebromfield)

In her second story, Bromfield can be seen in a pink top and cap, complementing her new hairstyle.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Bromfield's second Instagram story featuring her new hairstyle (Image via: Bromfield's Instagram@junellebromfield)

Junelle Bromfield's fiancé, Noah Lyles, has featured in two events in his indoor season so far. He has won both of his 60m races he has competed in Gainesville and Boston. The 100m Olympic champion boasts a season best of 6.52 seconds over the 60m distance that he registered during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2025.

Ad

Noah Lyles explains his thought process while competing in a race

Lyles, after securing a runner-up finish in the 60m event during the 2024 World Indoor Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Noah Lyles opened up about the thoughts inside his head while running a race on the track. In a recent conversation, the three-time Olympic medalist shared that he thinks about several things while running in 'not big races'.

Ad

He also mentioned that in major races, he tries not to think much and just run because too much thinking can take the energy from his running. He said via DCP Entertainment (9:25 onwards):

"A lot of things, when I have a not big race. When I have a huge race, I don't think much about anything, everything's been taken care of, like the Olympics, all I can remember is probably the last 20m. I remember the gun went off and I just started running, if I am thinking about anything, there's something wrong because I'm taking energy away from the activity that i'm doing in the present, so I'm just going and I might think go faster."

Ad

During the conversation, Noah Lyles also said that he decided to lean during the 100m finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics, as he identified that he was not in the leading position because he couldn't turn his head, as it derives energy from his running.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback