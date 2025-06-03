Noah Lyles and fiancée Junelle Bromfield turn up the glamor in shoot for American lifestyle magazine | PICTURES

Noah Lyles and his partner Junelle Bromfield featured in a photoshoot for the Essence magazine. The American sprinting session and Olympic gold medalist was photographed with his fiancée by the magazine for its latest edition.

Ad

Noah and Junelle Bromfield sported a vintage Italian look for their photoshoot with popular wedding photographer, Stanley Babb. The couple posed for a number of pictures as part of a feature on them by Essence magazine. Noah shared glimpses of the photoshoot on Instagram.

"Black love. Bold love. God-ordained love. No finish line, just forever. 💍🔥#OnTrackToForever”

Ad

Trending

Lyles holds the fastest 200-meter American record with a blazing personal best of 19.31 seconds. He is the fastest American and third-fastest of all time, behind Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake, who achieved times of 19.19 seconds and 19.26 seconds in the distance, respectively.

Junelle and Noah first started talking in 2017 and met in 2018. The former once opened up about Noah being confident while she was the quiet one during their first interactions. The Olympic gold medalist proposed to his now-fiancée in October 2024. The couple will be tying the knot in the spring of 2026.

Ad

Noah Lyles opened up about therapy and how athletes should prioritize mental health

TRACK & FIELD: FEB 02 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles has been a vocal advocate of mental health and urged athletes to prioritize their mental health and do therapy. Lyles said in an interview with the Buzzfeed digital media staff in August 2024:

Ad

"I advise you to go jump in some therapy. It is no harm to get a checkup from the neck up. You know, they'll wonder, why are you so joyful? Why are you so confident? Why you move the way you do, and it's because you know who you are, you're confident in yourself, and you love what you do."

Ad

Noah gave an important advice to young athletes adivising them to be themselves, the olympic champion said:

"I always tell athletes pretty much the same thing. They always come up to me like, "I want to be like you." And I'm like, "You don't want to be like me. You want to be like you, because that's how you become like me." If you are like you, if you just own who you are, learn who you are, and love yourself and find what you love."

Noah Lyles will be looking forward to repeating his Olympic heroics at the LA Olympics 2028.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More