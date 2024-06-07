“Noah Lyles fighting for his life”;“Track is a humbling sport” - Fans react to Oblique Seville glancing back at the American on the 100m finish line

The men’s 100m at the Racers Grand Prix delivered quite the drama for fans, as Noah Lyles was piped to the finish line by Oblique Seville. Not only that, but the Jamaican also glanced back at his American counterpart on ths finish line, causing a stir amongst fans.

Going into the competition, Lyles was very much the favorite for the win, despite racing in his rival’s territory. He entered the race having gone undefeated in his first two 100m sprints of the season, and was expected to put up a repeat performance in Kingston.

However, when the race actually rolled around, Lyles was beaten to the finish line by Oblique Seville, as the Jamaican reigned supreme on home ground. As Seville crossed the finish line first, he looked back at the World Champion, and the moment was caught on camera, much to the delight of fans.

Reacting to the picture, one fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote,

“Noah fighting for his life”

Another fan chimed in to say,

“Track and field is a very humbling sport.”

Other track enthusiasts on X joined the conversation to show their anticipation for the Pairs Olympics.

“Wonderful clean photo! Seville looks like at that point he removed his efforts. Lyles looks like he was giving his all along with the others on the track! Was a great race and I expect Lyles to be very prepared for his newly realized competition. Looking forward to Paris,” one fan wrote.

“Noah thought his main rival in Paris was going to be Christian Coleman. He just got a bit of a wakeup call,” another added.

“Seville definitely had more in the tank. Paris is going to be a ‘must see’,” an X user commented.

“Revenge in Paris!” yet another netizen expressed.

Noah Lyles issues challenge to Oblique Seville

Noah Lyles might have fallen short to Oblique Seville at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica, but the American is already fired up for a comeback.

Lyles was beaten by Seville with a margin of only 0.03 seconds, as the Jamaican clocked a 9.82 for the win, with the World Champion settling for silver with a 9.85. This made the duo the only two people on the field to dip below the 10 second mark.

Taking to his X after the race, Noah Lyles posted a photo of Oblique Seville staring him down near the finish line, and issues a challenge in the caption writing,

“Oh yah… I'll remember this. See you in Paris Oblique Seville.”

With the likes of Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, and more joining Noah Lyles and Oblique Seville at the Olympics, the 100m battle in Paris certainly seems to be heating up.