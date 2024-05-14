Noah Lyles' Girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield joins Grant Holloway to be among the top contenders at the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024

Junelle Bromfield will be joining an already star-studded line-up at the Atlanta City Games. She will be competing at the meet alongside boyfriend Noah Lyles, 60m Indoor World Champion Grant Holloway, as well as World Champions Tamari Davis, Tamara Clark, and Talitha Diggs.

The Atlanta City Games are scheduled to be held on May 18 at Piedmont Park and will feature a total of 10 elite events. While Bromfield has yet to confirm which event she will participate in, fans will likely get to see the Jamaican in action in the sprinting events.

Junelle Bromfield took to her Instagram to announce that she would be participating in the competition by sharing a promotional video of the event.

In action alongside Bromfield at the Atlanta City Games will be a field full of some of the world’s biggest stars.

Taking to the track in the women's 100m will be Americans Anavia Battle, Tamara Clark, and Aleia Hobbs. Meanwhile, the men's 100m sprint will be headlined by Erriyon Knighton and Ronnie Baker.

The men's 110m hurdles will see Grant Holloway get down to business alongside Treu Cunningham and Rasheem Brown, as Tobi Amusan and Mariam Adul-Rashid compete in the women's event.

Junelle Bromfield’s boyfriend and reigning World Champion Noah Lyles will be in action at the 150m sprint, alongside his brother Josephus, and Akani Simbine, and Zharnel Hughes.

While the women's 150m lineup consists of only five participants so far, the competitive depth of the field is impossibly vast with Tamari Davis, Talitha Diggs, Daryl Neita and Favour Ofili all in action.

How to watch Junelle Bromfield in action at the Atlanta City Games

Fans eager to watch Junelle Bromfield do what she does best on Saturday, May 18, are in luck. The entirety of the Atlanta City Games will be live-streamed for free on the Adidas YouTube channel, starting at 4:45 PM EDT on the day of the competition. The anchors of the competition will be Carrie Tollefson and Tim Hutchings.

Additionally, fans can also follow along on the official Atlanta City Games X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts to keep track of the live results.

So far in 2024, Bromfield has been in action at multiple meets this season clocking impressive times overall. Her personal best in the 200m for this Olympic season so far is 23.43, while her fastest 400m time reads 52.13.