Noah Lyles' girlfriend Junelle Bromfield shows off new car gifted to her by the World Champion

Junelle Bromfield has shown off her first-ever car, a blue Hyundai Genesis, gifted to her by boyfriend Noah Lyles.

Lyles and Bromfield have been together for over a year now, and they regularly post insights of their lives on social media. Most recently, the 2020 Olympic bronze medalist announced that she was now a first-time car owner, thanks to her boyfriend.

Taking to Instagram, Bromfield posted a video of her overcome with excitement as Lyles pulled the cover off of a brand new blue Hyundai Genesis.

In the background of the video, the song ‘Shh’ by artist Intence can be heard playing, the lyrics to which go:

"If yuh get a man like me, you get substance, you get quality. If yuh a good woman, I take you on vacation, we’ll take you to car mart, you choose the car that you like."

Junelle Bromfield captioned the Instagram post,

“First car 🥳💙. Paper work took so long my excitement ran out 😂😂. Thank you baby”

Bromfield even posted a video of the inside of her car on her Instagram stories, writing:

“Love, love, love ♥️💙”

Via Junelle Bromfield's Instagram story

A timeline of Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield’s relationship

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield started dating in 2022, after having been friends for six years. The track and field couple are each other's biggest cheerleaders, and often take to social media to share events from their life with fans.

The couple first went public in December 2022, appearing together at the USATF Night of Legends. Bromfield even posted pictures of them together from the event.

On August 2, 2023, known as International Girlfriend Day, Noah Lyles posted a picture of him and Bromfield on Instagram, captioning it:

“Happy international girlfriend day to my best friend and goofy fun buddy. And it's about to be a year so expect another appreciation post soon.”

Since having gone Instagram official, Lyles and Bromfield have always been there for each other. When he won his second gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, the American was quick to head to the sidelines to celebrate with Bromfield.

In their off-season, Bromfield introduced Lyles to her country, and the couple even celebrated Christmas together with their families.