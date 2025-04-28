Noah Lyles gives honest review of Michael B. Jordan's Sinners

Noah Lyles, the Olympic champion and American track and field star, shared his honest review of Michael B. Jordan's Sinners. In a recent social media post, Lyles scored the film 9 out of 10.

Ad

Sinners is the new Hollywood horror movie directed by Ryan Coogler, starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as Smoke and Stack, with Hailee Steinfeld playing Mary. Other cast includes Li Jun Li, Wunmi Mosaku, Omar Benson Miller, and Jayme Lawson. The film is about twin brothers trying to put their troubled lives behind them by moving back to their hometown in Mississippi. Upon arrival, they discover that even greater evil is waiting for them.

Ad

Trending

Noah Lyles shared his honest reaction to the film on X (previously Twitter). The Olympic champion gave the film a high rating while sharing a four-word review. Lyles shared:

"Sinners 9/10"

"Truly a great movie"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Michael B Jordan starrer movie premiered on April 3 and hit the theatres on Friday, April 18.

Noah Lyles has a fresh take on the Grand Slam Track

Noah Lyles at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - Source: Getty

Recently, Lyles had a fresh take on Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track. On his podcast Beyond the Records, Lyles, in conversation with Grant Holloway and Rai Benjamin, talked about the Grand Slam Track and shared that he is studying it and tracking the progress. After not participating in the inaugural Grand Slam Track event at Kingston, Jamaica, he cleared his view and said in the podcast:

Ad

"I’m watching it and I’m studying it. I’m trying to figure out what I like about it what I don’t like about it. You know and then say, okay now we have what they did in Jamaica. What would you like to see them carry over to Miramar or what would you like to see them progress at in Miramar." [32:00 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The Grand Slam track is headed to Miramar, Miami, from May 2 to May 4. By the end of May, the Grand Slam Track will move to Philadelphia (May 30-June 1), and it will wrap up in LA (June 27 to June 29).

The American track and field star and the 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist in 100m, Noah Lyles, is a six-time World Champion and has the fastest American record of 200 meters of 19.31 seconds, placing him third-fastest all-time, just behind Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More