Noah Lyles gives his take on Chick-fil-A employees not saying "My Pleasure"

American athlete Noah Lyles recently shared his take on the employees of a popular food joint, Chick-fil-A. The 26-year-old shared about a recent change in the food chain’s staff.

Reigning 100m and 200m world champion Lyles is currently riding high on the success wave. After performing explicitly in the World Championship and Diamond League last year, he is training dedicatedly for the Paris Olympics 2024. Nevertheless, the star athlete is also planning to enter a new category in the upcoming championship, the 4x400m relay race.

However, amidst the hustle to emerge as the greatest athlete ever, Lyles is taking care of the things that make him happy.

Recently, he shared his views on Chick-fil-A, extremely popular for its chicken sandwiches. Unlike his regular experience, Lyles noticed a change in the restaurant's employees. He pointed out that the food chain’s employees were not greeting its customers by saying ‘My Pleasure.’ He expressed that he misses that about Chick-fil-A.

Noah Lyles shared his thoughts on his X handle and wrote:

“When did @ChickfilA employ’s stop saying My Pleasure? I miss that.”

Noah Lyles expresses his fear of not getting heard

Lyles competing in World Indoor Championship ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Noah Lyles clinched a milestone career achievement at the USATF Night of Legends award show in December 2023. He won his third Jesse Owens Males Athlete of the Year award for his remarkable performance last year. He previously won the honor in 2018 and 2022.

During his acceptance speech at the event, Lyles shared how he aims to “transcend the sport” of track and field. The ace athlete explained that he told his agent that to increase the popularity of the sport, he was willing to go to every length.

"I told my agent when we first met that I want to transcend the sport, whether that's doing walk-ins, whether that's telling the NBA they ain't World Champions (yeah they didn't like that), whether that's having uncomfortable conversations with NFL players, with other track and field athletes, whether it's giving flowers to people who deserve it. I believe that each and every one of you who came up here definitely deserved it," Lyles said.

Furthermore, he shared that the biggest fear of his life is not getting heard.

“It's hard to go along and not have your story be heard. Somebody asked me what's one of my biggest fears and what the thing that gets me the baddest - it's me not being heard.”

Lyles wishes to tell his story to the world and create an impact on people’s lives.

"It's hard to go through life and not be heard. And I know that everybody here has a story to tell, I just wanna see y'all tell it, I wanna see you do it," he said.