No rush, despite injury, Noah Lyles unworried about defending World Championship title

Noah Lyles issued a clarification about pulling out of his latest race at the Adidas Atlanta City Games. The American athlete shared that he had a 'tight ankle' and had come to the track meet hoping that it would go away; however, he could not recover, therefore, he decided to postpone his season opener.
The 100m Olympic gold medalist competed in multiple races in the 2025 Indoor season and clinched the title in all his appearances. Lyles decided to go out of his comfort zone and compete in the 400m at the Tom Jones Memorial. That was his first ever individual professional race across the distance, and he clocked his personal best.
Noah Lyles was scheduled to compete at the Adidas Atlanta City Games however, he pulled out of the competition due to an injury. The American spoke to NBC Sports at the event and shared that he was hopeful of recovering from a 'tight ankle' that occurred two weeks ago. He shared that he decided to skip the event, keeping the World Championships as well as other major events of the season in mind.
"Unfortunately, I just got a really tight ankle. It just kind of surprised us, came around two weeks ago. We came here thinking that you know, anything could happen, it could loosen up, but we're just like, you know, it's not getting better. Let's just play it safe. I got two byes to the World Championships, there's no need to rush anything. So, pulled out for today," he said.
Furthermore, speaking about whether the injury would affect the rest of his appearances in the 2025 season, he said:
"No, I don't believe it should. Just a little bit of information, hoping that it will go away and we'll be right back to business as usual."
Noah Lyles on competing in multiple events
Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts about competing in multiple events in an interview with USA Today. With the 100m and the 200m being his primary events, he spoke about competing in the 400m as well in major races.
Lyles wanted to move out of his comfort zone and shared that he has been training very hard, which has given him the ability to get strong in the weight room.
“That’s right. I want to do all that. Last year, I did the double. This year we’ve gone very strong in the weight room, and it’s been able to give me the ability to handle more load. I think I was able to prove that when we went over to Glasgow," he said.
Furthermore, he stated his dominance in the 2023 World Athletics Championships as an example where he won three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m relay.