No rush, despite injury, Noah Lyles unworried about defending World Championship title

Noah Lyles issued a clarification about pulling out of his latest race at the Adidas Atlanta City Games. The American athlete shared that he had a 'tight ankle' and had come to the track meet hoping that it would go away; however, he could not recover, therefore, he decided to postpone his season opener.

Ad

The 100m Olympic gold medalist competed in multiple races in the 2025 Indoor season and clinched the title in all his appearances. Lyles decided to go out of his comfort zone and compete in the 400m at the Tom Jones Memorial. That was his first ever individual professional race across the distance, and he clocked his personal best.

Noah Lyles was scheduled to compete at the Adidas Atlanta City Games however, he pulled out of the competition due to an injury. The American spoke to NBC Sports at the event and shared that he was hopeful of recovering from a 'tight ankle' that occurred two weeks ago. He shared that he decided to skip the event, keeping the World Championships as well as other major events of the season in mind.

Ad

Trending

"Unfortunately, I just got a really tight ankle. It just kind of surprised us, came around two weeks ago. We came here thinking that you know, anything could happen, it could loosen up, but we're just like, you know, it's not getting better. Let's just play it safe. I got two byes to the World Championships, there's no need to rush anything. So, pulled out for today," he said.

Ad

Furthermore, speaking about whether the injury would affect the rest of his appearances in the 2025 season, he said:

"No, I don't believe it should. Just a little bit of information, hoping that it will go away and we'll be right back to business as usual."

Noah Lyles on competing in multiple events

Noah Lyles gets ready to compete at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts about competing in multiple events in an interview with USA Today. With the 100m and the 200m being his primary events, he spoke about competing in the 400m as well in major races.

Ad

Lyles wanted to move out of his comfort zone and shared that he has been training very hard, which has given him the ability to get strong in the weight room.

“That’s right. I want to do all that. Last year, I did the double. This year we’ve gone very strong in the weight room, and it’s been able to give me the ability to handle more load. I think I was able to prove that when we went over to Glasgow," he said.

Furthermore, he stated his dominance in the 2023 World Athletics Championships as an example where he won three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m relay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More