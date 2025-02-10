"Noah Lyles is killing him" - Michael Johnson gives clear verdict on Tyreek Hill's chances against 100m Olympic champion

Legendary sprinter Michael Johnson claimed Tyreek Hill stands no chance against 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles in a sprint race. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver challenged the sprinter for a race last year, but no date has been set for the clash yet.

Lyles and Hill have been taking shots at each other since the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The American sprinter recently reignited the rivalry when he displayed a bib reading ‘Tyreek could never’ following his 60m win at the New Balance Grand Prix.

Expand Tweet

Trending

While Hill is one of the fastest runners in the NFL and claims to be faster than Lyles, eight-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson doesn't believe he has a chance in front of the world champion. He also added that he was open to hosting the race between the two at his Grand Slam Track.

“I’m not putting somebody coming out there like Tyreek against world class athletes," he said. “'Cause you’re not. Now, the Tyreek-Noah thing has become a thing, so we would create something for them that’s really cool. But if it’s a track event, that’s not a race. Noah is killing him. There’s track speed, then there’s football speed.”

Johnson further added that he was open to incorporating fun things like Halftime Show into his newly founded track league.

“Everybody wants to be fast in their sport. Everybody gets track; because it’s just racing," Johnson added. "People think they’re fast. If you think you’re fast, we’re going to give you the opportunity to come out there and show it; we can create these races where it’s fun and it’s exciting, and it’s part of the show of the true professionals like Devon [Allen] and these guys.”

While the Noah Lyles-Tyreek Hill race is still uncertain, Johnson's GST will debut with its first slam on April 4 in Kingston, Jamaica.

“You ain't got no excuse now” - Noah Lyles takes a dig at Tyreek Hill for trying to avoid the race

Noah Lyles at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

While Tyreek Hill has been saying for the whole year that he’s ready to race, Noah Lyles believes the receiver is making excuses and trying to avoid the race. Speaking to Lewis Johnson of NBC after his New Balance Indoor Grand Prix victory, he said:

"When you're ready to actually put some words down and you're actually ready to race, see me. I'm right here. I ain't going nowhere. But all I know is, your football season's over. You ain't got no excuse now," Lyles said

Lyles won the 60m race in 6.52 seconds and holds a massive personal best of 6.43s, while Hill only managed a 6.70s run in his last track appearance at the 2023 USATF Masters. The wide receiver's best 100m time of 10.19 also falls way short of the sprinter's 9.79.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback