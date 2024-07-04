Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo set to go head-to-head in the 200m at the Monaco Diamond League ahead of the ultimate showdown at the Paris Olympics

Before Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo star in the ultimate showdown at the Paris Olympics, fans will get to see the duo clash at the Monaco Diamond League. The event is scheduled for July 12 and the two sprinters will be racing in the 200m event.

Lyles and Tebogo have previously raced against each other in the distance twice, with the former emerging victorious both times. Their first clash came at the London Athletics Meet in 2023, where the American pipped his Botswana counterpart by just 0.03 seconds to take gold.

Next, Lyles and Tebogo locked horns at the finals of the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships where the former was crowned champion and his rival settled for bronze.

The two sprinters have also clashed four times in the 100m sprint, and Noah Lyles has won each of those encounters as well.

In terms of personal bests, the American is the superior athlete there as well. He holds times of 9.83 and 19.31 in the 100 and 200m distances, while Tebogo's personal bests in the events are 9.88 and 19.50.

Noah Lyles vs Letsile Tebogo: When and how to watch the sprinters in action at the Monaco Diamond League

Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo will take to the track for the Monaco Diamond League at the Stade Louis II at 21:27 PM local time on July 12. They will be joined by Courtney Lindsey, Joshua Hartmann, Willam Reais, and Cheickna Traore. Lindsey remains a favorite to finish in the top three alongside Lyles and Tebogo.

Fans in America anxious to keep up with this showdown between the American and Botswanian can tune into NBC Sports, who hold the exclusive streaming rights for the event in the country.

For Noah Lyles, this meet will mark his Diamond League debut of the year. So far in 2024, he has raced the 200m at only two events, the USATF NYC Grand Prix and the U.S Olympic Trials.

He won the NYC Grand Prix with a time of 19.77, and he clocked a 20.10, 19.60, and 19.53 in the heats, semifinals, and finals of his outing at the U.S Olympic Trials. His 19.53 was good enough to give him the world lead.

On the other hand, Tebogo has also raced the 200m only twice so far this year. He opened his season in the event at the Asa Athletics Grand Prix, clocking a 9.94 for the win, and then went on to run a 19.71 at the Kip Keino Classic.

