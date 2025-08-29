Noah Lyles makes bold Usain Bolt world record claim after defeating Letsile Tebogo to win Diamond League finals

Noah Lyles has his eyes set on the elusive world records set by Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt. The American sprinter recently proved his mettle by defeating reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo from Botswana to win the Diamond League finals held at Zurich in Switzerland.

Ad

The 28-year-old sprinter recently talked about the final race, as well as his future targets for the World Championships, scheduled to be held in Tokyo from September 13 onwards. In his conversation with Athletics Weekly, Lyles mentioned that he didn't see how he performed during the race, but he knew that he did better than his previous races.

"I thought that I executed the race pretty well in terms of my start and my acceleration. I felt that I got my hips underneath me and I was able to put a lot of power into the ground. I was definitely able to prove that as we got to the end of the race, where I wasn't fatiguing as more as I was striking into the ground and able to, um, let's see, get the end of that," Lyles said. [2:10 onwards]

Ad

Trending

The Olympic champion sprinter further revealed his aim to break the world record in men's 200m as he added,

"It's weird. I um, I don't know. This this idea has been like circulating in my head like of um, if there was option to get any color medal in the 100m but then break the WR in the 200m. I might take that WR." [3:00 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Noah Lyles topped the men's 200m event at the Diamond League finals with a timing of 19.74 seconds. Letsile Tebogo came second with a timing of 19.76 seconds.

Noah Lyles opens up about competing in many events

Noah Lyles talks about competing in multiple events [Image Source : Getty]

Noah Lyles once talked about competing in multiple events. The Olympic champion sprinter wants to break Usain Bolt's record of winning three Olympic gold medals in a single event.

Ad

In his conversation with the USA Today, Lyles mentioned,

“That’s right. I want to do all that. Last year, I did the double. This year, we’ve gone very strong in the weight room, and it’s been able to give me the ability to handle more load. I think I was able to prove that when we went over to Glasgow."

If Noah Lyles has to achieve the impossible at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, he needs to win gold medals in the men's 100m, men's 200m, men's 400m, and men's 4x100m relay. Though it's easier said than done, Lyles has the capability to give the best a run for their money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More