Noah Lyles makes major revelation about his race against Tyreek Hill as Olympic gold medalist discloses event details

American track star Noah Lyles shared major details about his upcoming race against NFL player, Tyreek Hill. Following Lyles’ appearance at the Paris Olympics, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver claimed that he could defeat the 100m Olympic gold medalist in a showdown between the two athletes.

Ad

In February 2025, it was confirmed that the two athletes would face off in a race, announced on the Beyond the Records Instagram page, the podcast hosted by Lyles, with Hill also confirming it through a post on X (formerly Twitter). Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, the two have already exchanged playful banter on multiple occasions.

In a conversation with Tiara Williams (@realtalkwithtee), Noah Lyles revealed key details about the race, including whether it will take place on a track, the distance and the inclusion of reaction times. The six-time Olympic champion made these revelations, stating:

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, I noticed that we did a lot of articles, but they never told the distance. And it will be a 60 meters...So it will be a track race. There will be blocks. There will be reaction times. And there will be F.A.T. times. Oh, we ready. This ain't no 40 yard hand off the pad thing. No, this is legit. Wow. Track and field. Track and field style."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

So far, Noah Lyles has featured in two races this season with his season debut at the RADD Sports College Invitational and Multi-Event and later competed in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, where he won both races in the 60m.

Noah Lyles weighed in on if he will face Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Noah Lyles at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on February 2, 2025 (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts on whether a race with Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill was on the cards. During his appearance on the Touré Show in February 2025, Lyles confirmed that the two are set for a clash soon, adding (50:16 onwards):

Ad

“It's a lot closer than you might think really, it's a lot closer.”

On being asked if the NFL athlete had a chance to defeat him, he gave a firm response:

“No,” he said.

Lyles, 27, further discussed his top-end speed, stating:

“My top-end speed technically scientifically is in the top three fastest people ever to live, Usain and maybe like Tyson Gay. I might be two. It's hard to get numbers on some people, that's the hard part but from the data that I have collected and found through other biomechanics I haven't seen many people who has reached my top-end speed.”

Ad

He further claimed during the interaction that while Bolt's speed ranges from 12.4 to 12.5m per sec same as 28 to 29 miles per hour, his own top speed is around 12.2 to 12.3m per sec, approximately 26 to 27 miles per hour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback