Noah Lyles next tournament: All about the World Champion's next race after Florida Relays drama

After an unfinished 4x100m relay event at the Florida relays by Noah Lyles, the World champion is set to run another race in Florida, as he will be competing in his first 100m event of this year at the Tom Jones Memorial.

This meet is scheduled on April 12-13 and will be held at James G. Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Lyles took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to announce his participation in the race.

"Race Week", Lyles stated.

He will be running alongside some of his rivals like Ronnie Baker, Kenneth Bednarek and others at the Tom Jones meet.

After Christian Coleman's loss at the Miramar Invitational in the 200m against Kenneth Bednarek, the track and field world will be expecting Noah Lyles to win the 100m title home in the upcoming event.

Noah Lyles nabbed a win in both 100m and 200m events at the Tom Jones Memorial meet last year. In the 100m, he clocked the timing of 9.95s and in the 200m, he clocked the timing of 20.16s.

Noah Lyles had an unfinished race at the 4X100m Florida Relay

The 4x100m relay event at the Florida Relays turned out to be very ill-fated for Noah Lyles. He and Christian Coleman represented the USA Red team, alongside Kendal Williams and Brandon Carnes.

The first lap of the event was run by Carnes, who was then followed by Coleman. Coleman passed the baton to Kendal Williams, who was supposed to pass it on to Noah Lyles. When it was his turn, Lyles staggered while taking the baton and couldn't hold it on time, which led to the unfinished race for the USA Red.

The win for this event was nabbed by Gainesville Elite which included players like Grant Holloway, Erriyon Knighton, PJ Austin, and Joseph Fahnbulleh. Clocking a time of 37.67s, Gainesville beat USA Blue, who managed 38.23s.

After a disappointing outing at the Florida Relays, Noah Lyles will be looking forward to a great performance at the Tom Jones meet. Lyles secured a stunning win earlier this year in the USATF Championships, where he narrowly beat his arch-rival Christian Coleman in 60m by a margin of 0.01s, clocking 6.43s.

Lyles also bagged two silver medals at the World Indoor Championships 2024 at Glasgow in 60m and 4 x 400m relay.

