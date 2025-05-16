Noah Lyles pens 3-word shout out to Kimi Antonelli as the F1 star sports the sprinter's Adidas X 100 Thieves collection

Noah Lyles recently gave a shout out to F1 star Kimi Antonelli, after the Mercedes driver arrived at the paddock on Friday sporting a piece from the sprinter’s Adidas X 100 Thieves collection. Lyles, an avid gamer and fashion enthusiast himself, was quick to take note of Antonelli’s outfit ahead of the Imola Grand Prix.

On May 7, 2025, Adidas and 100 Thieves announced that they were teaming up for their third collaborative collection, with the styles ‘brought to life’ by World and Olympic champion Lyles. The collection represents a combination of sports and esports, and features cargo pants, tshirts, hoodies, sneakers and more.

On Friday, F1 driver Kimi Antonelli was photographed wearing the 100T QLT Liner as he arrived to the paddock for the Imola Grand Prix. Reacting to a snap of Antonelli sporting his collection, Noah Lyles wrote on X,

“Honor Amongst Thieves.”

Kimi Antonelli was signed by Mercedes for the 2025 season after the departure of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton from the team. The youngster is currently ranked sixth in the driver's standings.

Noah Lyles shares glimpses of his time at the Miami Grand Prix

Earlier this month, Noah Lyles paid a visit to the Miami Grand Prix alongside his fiancee Junelle Bromfield. After the race, Lyles shared snaps of his weekend with fans.

In the photos, Lyles and Bromfield can be seen posing with F1 driver Valteri Bottas, as well as fellow track star Anna Hall and her boyfriend Darius Slayton. While in Miami, Lyles also enjoyed a lap around the track with Bottas.

He captioned the Instagram post,

“SPEED ON THE GRID.”

On the track end of things, Noah Lyles is scheduled to run at the Atlanta City Games this weekend. The sprinter kicked off his 2025 season competing indoors, where he claimed wins in the 60m event at the RADD Sports College Invitational and the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Lyles began his outdoor season in April, where he ran his first ever professional 400m race. Competing at the Tom Jones Memorial, he clocked a new personal best of 45.87, but the time placed him 14th in a field of 26 runners.

Now, Noah Lyles will be competing in the 150m at the Atlanta City Games On Saturday, May 17. The sprinter will arrive to the competition as the defending champion, having won the title last year with an American record of 14.41s.

