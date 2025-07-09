Noah Lyles pens strong message ahead of his return at Monaco Diamond League

Noah Lyles recently penned a strong inspirational message on his Instagram handle ahead of his much awaited comeback. The Olympic champion sprinter will be returning to action at the Herculis meet, aka the Monaco leg of the Wanda Diamond League, which shall be held on July 11.

Lyles shared a montage video of his training on his Instagram profile. The Olympic champion sprinter had previously suffered from an ankle injury, which compelled him to take a short break.

Lyles posted the following message with the Instagram post he shared :

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. – Proverbs 3:5"

Lyles had last participated in the Tom Jones Invitational meet, where he took part in the men's 400m event and the men's 4x100m relay respectively. In an interview ahead of the Atlanta City Games [from which he pulled out], Lyles explained why he couldn't afford any injuries as he aimed for the World Championships. In his words,

"Unfortunately, I just got a really tight ankle. It just kind of surprised us, came around two weeks ago. We came here thinking that you know, anything could happen, it could loosen up, but we're just like, you know, it's not getting better. Let's just play it safe. I got two byes to the World Championships, there's no need to rush anything."

Noah Lyles will be facing the reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo in the men's 200m event at the Monaco leg of the Diamond League on July 11.

When Noah Lyles shared advice for aspiring young athletes who aimed to follow in his footsteps

Noah Lyles on advice for the young generation [Image Source : Getty]

Noah Lyles once opened up on a piece of advice he would like to share with the younger generation, who wish to follow in his footsteps. In his conversation with Buzzfeed in August 2024, the Olympic champion sprinter mentioned,

“I always tell athletes pretty much the same thing. They always come up to me like, 'I want to be like you.' And I'm like, 'You don't want to be like me. You want to be like you, because that's how you become like me.'”

The sprinter further added,

“If you are like you, if you just own who you are, learn who you are, and love yourself and find what you love. That right there is going to carry you so much further in life than anything could truly carry you. You will be leaps and bounds above people.”

Noah Lyles had surprised everyone with his performance at the Paris Olympics. He had become the first American sprinter since Justin Gatlin to win the Olympic gold medal in men's 100m, ending a drought of two decades.

