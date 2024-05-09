Noah Lyles reacts to HBCU sprinter Kai Cole qualifying for the U.S Olympic Trials with blistering speed at MEAC Championships

Noah Lyles had an intriguing message for Norfolk State University sprinter Kai Cole following his incredible performance at the MEAC outdoor track and field championships. Cole is making waves in the track and field world and recently qualified for the US Olympic trials.

On Wednesday, Cole blazed through the William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, and posted a spellbinding finish of 10.05 seconds, which was the Olympic trial automatic qualifying time for the 100-meter discipline. The performance also earned him a place in the top 10 national finishes.

Furthermore, he also stood atop the podium in the 200-meter event after clocking a blistering time of 20.55 seconds, which again met the Olympic trials minimum qualifying standard of 20.60 seconds. After Cole's performance at the MEAC Championships, Rayquan Smith, an American football player for Norfolk State University, posted the 100-meter results of the event on X (formerly Twitter). Smith wrote:

"Kai Cole from Norfolk State running Wind Legal 10.05 #9 IN THE NATION"

The result caught the attention of Noah Lyles. Lyles reacted to the tweet and lauded Cole's athletic display saying:

"I see you Kai!"

Noah Lyles' reaction to Quincy Wilson following his record-breaking performance at Florida Relays 2024

Noah Lyles was all cheers for Bullis track and field sophomore athlete Quincy Wilson after the 16-year-old showcased an incredible athletic display at the Florida Relays 2024 with a finish of 45.19 seconds in the 400-meter category. With this result, Wilson also tied for the ninth-fastest finish in high school history.

Travis Miller posted about the same and tweeted:

"16-year-old sophomore Quincy Wilson tied for ninth-fastest in high school HISTORY with his 45.19 400m outdoor opener"

To which Noah Lyles replied in his signature style and wrote:

"I’m not putting any limits on @QuincyWilson5"

This wasn't the first time Lyles applauded Wilson for his performance, but when the young sprinting prodigy became the 18th fastest runner in the under-18 category, Lyles was again there to cheer him on and tweeted:

"He is HIM!"

With all that being said, the Olympic bronze medalist Lyles currently has his eyes set on the ultimate prize at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, where he said he is focused on the four Olympic golds and making it to the list of elite track and field Olympians.