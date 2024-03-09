Noah Lyles reacts to Jakob Ingebrigtsen's latest comments on "irrelevant" competitors and Josh Kerr

Noah Lyles recently reacted to Jakob Ingebrigtsen's latest comments on his competitors and Josh Kerr.

It all started after Kerr established an indoor world record in the two-mile at the Millrose Games. When a reporter asked Ingebrigtsen for his opinion on the record set by Kerr, the Norwegian claimed that he could have defeated the Brit blindfolded in the race.

During the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024, Kerr became the indoor champion over the 3000m. Having earlier stated “No Comment” in a pre-race interview with a smile, Josh Kerr gave a humorous reply to the reporters after the event, saying:

"I’m not sure he [Jakob] watches BBC2."

In a recent interview with Times UK, Ingebrigtsen stressed that labeling others as his rivals is "irrelevant" because he has faced off against 10-12 different competitors since 2017. However, he claimed that he can be seen as a competitor to other athletes.

"I’m going to say my competitors are irrelevant in the way I see them all the same. One of the main issues is they are very inconsistent and that means my rivals are always changing. From 2017, I have had ten to 12 different rivals. It’s easier for them to have a rival in me, but not as easy for me to have a rival in them."

He added:

"The biggest issue is giving people like Kerr attention. That's what he is seeking. He is missing something in himself that he is searching for in others. I'm not the sort of guy to approve those sorts of things."

Six-time world champion, Noah Lyles, has now reacted to Jakob Ingebrigtsen's controversial comments on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"I love it here."

Which Usain Bolt record did Noah Lyles break?

Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates after winning the Men's 200 Metres final during the London Athletics Meet, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at London Stadium on July 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Noah Lyles surpassed Usain Bolt’s record by clocking most sub-20s in the history of the men’s 200m event. He clocked below the 20s mark in the 200m on 38 occasions, bettering Bolt’s feat of 34 sub-20s.

In 2023, Lyles tied Bolt’s record of 34 below 20 marks by running a 19.83s at the New York City Grand Prix. However, his victories in the 2023 Diamond League series, alongside a win at the U.S. Track and Field Championships, and a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in the 200m, positioned him ahead of the eight-time Olympic gold medalist.