Noah Lyles reacts as Tate Taylor breaks high school National Record at Nike Indoor Championships

Noah Lyles hailed Tate Taylor of the Harlan High School who dropped the HS National Indoor record in the 200m at the Nike Indoor Nationals last weekend. The standout athlete also eclipsed one of Lyles' records with his stellar feat.

Lyles has been atop his game for the past two years. At the Paris Olympics, he soared past Jamaican Kishane Thompson to clinch the 100m title in just five-thousandths of a second faster than the latter. However, his remaining competition was cut short by a health setback.

Though Lyles hasn't competed in the 2024 season after the Paris campaign, he made a triumphant entry into 2025, winning the 60m at the RADD Invitational in Gainesville. The 27-year-old repeated his feat at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, winning his fourth straight title in the 60m.

A teen sprinter caught Lyles' attention at the Nike Indoor Nationals. The Harlans High School athlete, Tate Taylor, ran 20.46 to break the 200m High School national record. The Olympic gold medalist shared the post on his X feed and wrote:

"Records are made to be broken and he took that to heart. This is a crazy impressive time and win! Congratulations."

Taylor's record time in the 200m also broke Noah Lyles' Armory High School meet record he set in 2016.

Noah Lyles once noted that the 200m distance didn't matter to him more than the 'fastest in the world' tag

Noah Lyles at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - (Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles ran the 200m after getting diagnosed with COVID-19 at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing with bronze behind teammate, Kenny Bednarek. He also sat out of the 4x100m relay for his deteriorating health.

Months after the Games, Lyles told the LetsRun.com hosts that the 200m was losing its shine. Hence, he wished to win the 100m title which the track legend Usain Bolt also focused on.

"Nobody cares about the 200m. I learned that quickly after breaking the American record and losing to Mondo Duplantis for Athlete of the Year. I was like they don't care about the 200m. I mean it's fun to watch but at the end of the day nobody and the common people, non-track and field athletes they don't care about the 200."

The American added:

"It's the 100 that's why when Bolt was winding down, he stuck to the 100 cuz the 200m wasn't going to get him extra motto, it was all about the 100m, everybody wants to know the fastest man in the world."

Noah Lyles hosts the 'Beyond The Records' podcast with Rai Benjamin and Grant Holloway. The athletic trio often welcomes veterans and up-and-coming athletes to their show.

