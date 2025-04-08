Noah Lyles reacts to Tyreek Hill's subtle dig on ace sprinter's meeting with celebrity designer Jeff Hamilton

Noah Lyles isn't impressed with Tyreek Hill. The NFL player took potshots at Lyles after the Olympic champion sprinter posted some memorable moments of his meetup with celebrity designer Jeff Hamilton.

Lyles uploaded two videos of his meetup with Hamilton on his X account. He also revealed that he wanted to earn the customized Hamilton jacket based on merit.

Hill took a jibe at this post and shared it with the following comment:

"He don’t know you"

However, Lyles kept his composure and wrote in reply:

"You mad bro"

For the unversed, the controversy between Lyles and Hill emerged last year when the Olympic champion questioned the status of NBA winners as 'world champions'. Though Lyles apologized for his remarks, Tyreek Hill mocked and challenged him to a one-on-one race.

Initially ignoring Tyreek Hill for a while, Noah Lyles finally decided to respond when things went a bit too far. Though the date hasn't been confirmed yet, both will compete against each other in a 40-yard dash. The clash is likely to take place before July since Lyles would be in action at the US Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Noah Lyles revealed his thoughts about being doubted before the Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles talks about being doubted ahead of the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles ended the two-decade-old drought at the Olympics, winning the gold medal for the USA in the men's 100m finals. However, the champion sprinter wasn't impressed with how he was doubted about clinching the Olympic gold medal despite winning the World Championships three times.

In a conversation with FloTrack ahead of the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix held in February 2025, Lyles said:

"It was a dream come true. It is something you dream about all the time. You want to be the world's fastest man, I've said this for years. I'm the three world champion in the 200 and nobody wanted to say I was the world's fastest man. I won it in the 100 in Budapest."

Lyles also remarked about how his life changed for good after the Paris Olympics, adding:

"Okay, now I'm in the conversation. I finally won it in the Olympics, okay, now I'm the world's fastest man, it's a crazy title and it holds a lot of weight you know, walking around people will easily notice me on the street a lot more."

Noah Lyles edged out Kishane Thompson in an intense 100m final at the Paris Olympics. He also clinched a bronze medal in the 200m event despite being afflicted with COVID-19 just before the night of the 200m finals.

