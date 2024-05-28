Noah Lyles ready to face stacked field at Racers Grand Prix as Usain Bolt hypes up the 100m clash

Six-time world champion Noah Lyles recently reacted to Usain Bolt’s endorsement online for the 2024 Racers Grand Prix scheduled on June 1, Saturday. The Racers Grand Prix is set to feature multiple events such as 100m, 200m, 110m hurdles, 400m, 400m hurdles, long jump, discus throw, and triple jump among other top events.

Noah Lyles will next be in action in the men’s 100m at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix, having previously won the 100m events at the Tom Jones Memorial on April 13 (10.01s) and Bermuda Grand Prix on April 28 (9.96s) in 2024.

At the Racers Grand Prix, Lyles will face some of the top sprinters in the world, including the 2023 World Championships bronze medalist Zharnel Hughes, the African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala, and Oblique Seville, the fourth-placed athlete during the 2022 and 2023 World Championships.

The eight-time Olympic champion and world record holder Usain Bolt showed his excitement on X (formerly Twitter) for the upcoming 100m race at the Racers Grand Prix set to take place at the National Stadium in Jamaica. He shared a photo of the athletes participating in the 100m including Noah Lyles, Hughes, Omanyala, and Seville, with the caption:

“You don’t want to miss this clash #RacersGrandPrix 🏃🏿‍♂️”

Noah Lyles responded to Bolt's post:

“Run the gauntlet!”

In addition to the star-studded field, Noah’s brother Josephus Lyles will also be participating in the 100m at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix. In the 100m, Josephus’ best performance in this season came at the PURE Athletics Sprint Elite Meet where he clocked a 9.97 (+3.5m/s) to finish first in Heat 3.

Noah Lyles misses Usain Bolt’s 150m record at the Adidas Atlanta City Games

Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning the Men's 200m Final during day seven of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 25, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Noah Lyles, the national record holder in the 200m, missed out on the 150m world record set by Usain Bolt in 2009 at the 2024 Adidas Atlanta City Games. However, he won the race by clocking an American record time of 14.41s, which was just 0.06s shy of Bolt’s record.

Lyles finished ahead of Zharnel Hughes and Alexander Ogando, who placed second and third respectively with times of 14.66s and 14.86s. Noah’s brother Josephus came in fourth after finishing the race in 14.89s.

