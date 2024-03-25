Noah Lyles recalls his brother canceling “couples retreat” with him and his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield at the last minute

Six-time world champion Noah Lyles recently posted a video where he talked about his brother Josephus Lyles making a last-minute cancellation on him and his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield.

Josephus, Noah's younger brother with a difference of just a year between them, is an athlete primarily competing in sprint disciplines

In a recent video uploaded by Lyles on his YouTube channel, he can be seen having a conversation with the two-time shot put champion Chase Jackson on his Sprint Talk podcast.

Noah mentioned how Josephus tricked him and Junelle at the last minute by canceling the Bali trip during his 2023 off-season, stating:

“I was trying to go to Bali in my off season. I was supposed to be doing like me and my brother and his girlfriend and my girlfriend were going to a couples retreat. Then, he pulled the fast one on us and said "I'm going to Mexico instead and I will see you later.”

Both Noah and Junelle were surprised after hearing this but went to Jamaica later on for vacation. He added:

“We were a little dumbfounded in the moment, very confused. But, we still had a good time in Jamaica.”

Noah Lyles recalls his brother canceling a “couples retreat”

On October 3, 2023, Junelle took to Instagram to share images from their vacation in Jamaica. She captioned it as:

“Let me take you to JAMAICA 🇯🇲”

Like Noah, Junelle is a track athlete who competes majorly in the 400m events. Being a part of Jamaica’s women’s 4x400m relay team, she won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, silver at the World Championships 2022, and gold at the World Indoor Championships 2022.

Noah Lyles’ choice of music in a hypothetical Olympic entrance during the finals

Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the Men's 200m Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick) Smith/Getty Images)

Noah Lyles was recently featured in an episode of the World Athletics Inside Track Podcast alongside Sanya Richards-Ross and Richard Kilty.

Kilty asked Noah about his hypothetical choice for an entrance song if athletes could choose one piece of music each to play during an Olympic final, to which Noah replied:

“I’ve kind of come to this point where it’s actually not going to be one of my favorite songs, but I feel that this song would actually create the moment that I want. It is The Undertaker’s intro song.”

It is worth noting that Noah Lyles bagged a bronze medal in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. For the Paris Olympics 2024, he plans to win four golds in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m disciplines.