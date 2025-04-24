Noah Lyles reveals a hilarious encounter with fans amid track outdoor season

Olympic champion Noah Lyles recently opened up about a hilarious encounter with his fans amid the current season. The 27-year-old sprinter recently completed the first 400m race of his life at the Tom Jones Invitational held in Gainesville, Florida.
According to Lyles, he spotted two spectators staring at him. Even though they looked interested, they were slightly hesitant to approach him. Lyles shared about this incident on his X timeline [previously Twitter].
The Olympic champion sprinter wrote in the caption,
"Not me watching these 2 guys sitting across from me trying to figure out if I’m actually Noah Lyles"
A few days ago, Lyles also opened up on why he didn't join the much talked about Grand Slam Track, despite his profile being picture perfect for an event of this calibre.
Lyles cited several reasons, including underbidding and lack of promotions to name a few. In his appearance on the Beyond the Records podcast, Lyles said,
"I want to hear, is there a watch deal? I want to hear, you know, if there's a betting company which is getting involved? Where are these other things that being in the US provides you with? Because I believe that America is the best marketing factory. So I want to see those companies getting involved, and I haven’t heard anything. Like I said, I haven’t seen a commercial, I haven’t seen promos," he added.
Noah Lyles also remarked that Grand Slam Track League wouldn't be able to sustain itself in the long run. The 27-year-old sprinter is currently preparing for multiple events ahead, including the National Championships proposed in June.
Noah Lyles shares his advice for aspiring athletes aiming to emulate him
A few weeks after the Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles opened up about the impact of his personality on young athletes. In a conversation with Buzzfeed, the American sprinter said,
“I always tell athletes pretty much the same thing. They always come up to me like, 'I want to be like you.' And I'm like, 'You don't want to be like me. You want to be like you, because that's how you become like me.'”
He further added that it would help athletes if they retained their uniqueness instead of blindly following others. In his words,
“If you are like you, if you just own who you are, learn who you are, and love yourself and find what you love. That right there is going to carry you so much further in life than anything could truly carry you. You will be leaps and bounds above people.”
Noah Lyles had an incredible season last year. He ended the gold medal drought for the USA in men's 100m at the Paris Olympics after 20 years. Later, despite being affected with COVID-19, Lyles went on to win the bronze medal in men's 200m.