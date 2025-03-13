Noah Lyles reveals plausibility of NCAA appearance with multi-billion Dollar NIL Deals market

Noah Lyles established himself as a threat in the track and field world when he was still a high schooler, competing at the 2016 Olympic Trials where he finished fourth in the 200m finals. Despite having originally committed to the University of Florida, the sprinter later opted out of competing in college, choosing to go pro instead. Recently, he revealed what it would have taken for him to run in the NCAA.

The 2025 NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships are slated to be held in Virginia, which happens to be the hometown of both Lyles and reigning 110m hurdles World and Olympic champion, Grant Holloway.

Recently, Holloway rued the missed opportunity of competing on home ground on X, writing,

“My hometown is hosting the NCAA D1 Track National Championships and let's just say I'm feeling some serious FOMO, I would've loved to relive my glory days in front of a hometown crowd.. SICK.”

To this Lyles replied,

“That would have been the dream.”

Joining in the conversation, Olympic gold-medalist Vernon Norwood asked Lyles if a hometown championship would have convinced him to compete in the NCAA, writing,

“So Noah, you would’ve went to college if NCAA was in VA??”

Noah Lyles replied that the multi-million dollar NIL market might have convinced him to explore a collegiate career.

“With these NIL deals just maybe.”

Noah Lyles kicks off 2025 on strong note

Noah Lyles enters the 2025 season as the defending 100m and 200m World Champion, and the reigning 100m Olympic champion. As the American enters the new year, expectations for him have been high, and he's certainly delivered so far.

Lyles made his season debut for 2025 in January at the Radd Sports College Invitational, where he clocked a 6.62s for a 60m title. A little over a week later, he headed to Boston for the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

In Boston, the sprinter clocked a blazing 6.52s in the finals to clinch his third consecutive 60m crown at the event.

While Noah Lyles is yet to disclose his full competition schedule for 2025, the Olympic champion’s sights will be on the Tokyo World Championships, where he will have the opportunity to win his second 100m crown and fourth one in the 200m.

