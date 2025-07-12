Noah Lyles reflected on his strategy for the upcoming U.S. Championships after his Monaco Diamond League victory. Lyles recently ran his 200m season opener at the Monaco Diamond League and clinched the title, clocking 19.88s on Friday, July 11. The American athlete bested the 200m Olympic champion and claimed the win. While this marked Lyles’ first individual 200m race of the season, he has yet to run an individual 100m.

After pulling up strong in Monaco, he shared his plans for the upcoming World Championships. Noah Lyles said his current aim is to compete in the 200m, but he will make a final decision after his 100m season opener at the London Diamond League (via flotrack, coverage presented by @tracksmithrunning and @fleetfeet):

“So the plan had been to run the 200 so far. We'll make a decision after London, after I get my first 100 in, and we'll move from there,” said Lyles.

The 2025 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from July 31–August 3.

The 27-year-old is the reigning 100m Olympic champion, having won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He is set to compete next on July 19 in London, which will be the 11th of the 15 Diamond League meets this season.

Noah Lyles shares raw reaction after defeating Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo

2025 Diamond League - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles shared his reaction after winning the 200m title in Monaco. Before his Diamond League race, he last competed at the Tom Jones Memorial in April and withdrew from subsequent races due to a ‘tight ankle’.

Speaking to RunnerSpace, Noah Lyles opened up about being back on track. He said he had been missing it for the past three weeks, and watching the Prefontaine Classic made him eager to be back on track.

“I love it. I've been missing it for the last three weeks. I was watching Prefontaine and I was like, Ah, I wanted to be there, but we wanted to make sure that I was healthy first, that I would be able to compete throughout the whole week,” said Lyles. (0:05 onwards)

He also spoke about what he loves most about racing and what he misses when not competing.

“The competitors, to be honest. People say, ‘I'm willing to go there, I'm willing to go the extra mile. I'm ready to take my body to places it's never been.’ That's what I miss. Competitors who say, ‘Hey, let's go out there and give it our all," he added.

Noah Lyles had also won the bronze medal in the men’s 200m at the Paris Olympics. The race was won by Letsile Tebogo.

