Noah Lyles takes a dig at Fred Kerley with his Olympic gold medal accomplishment

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Apr 18, 2025 11:20 GMT
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles opened up about the recent comments made by fellow US athlete Fred Kerley about him. Kerley made a bold claim about his ability and said that Lyles was not 'built' like him.

This statement brought about a lot of discussion on social media, with many fans expressing their thoughts on Kerley's statement. A week later, Noah Lyles spoke about Kerley's statement in the latest episode of his podcast 'Beyond The Records' with Rai Benjamin and revealed that he was surprised when he heard that.

"You know, I was recovering, I just see this clip and Fred's out here like, 'Yeah, he's not built like me, you know he ain't like me," he said.
Rai Benjamin pitched in and expressed that Kerley must be speaking about their individual journeys as athletes while reflecting on his childhood struggles with his father being in jail and his adoption.

However, Noah Lyles shared that even though he did not face such struggles, Kerley wouldn't have had the experience of struggling with asthma and spending a night in the hospital with uncertainty about his future. Furthermore, Lyles indicated that he was fine with being different as he had an Olympic gold medal under his belt, whereas Kerley did not.

"I never went through that just as much as he never staying up in the hospital every night with asthma, wondering if he's going to be breathing the next morning. So yeah, I'm not built like you, and you're not built like me and I'm perfectly fine with that cause I've got the Olympic gold medal. Before 2023, every conversation was I want to be the best. Now, every conversation is 'Yeah, I'm better than Noah, I could beat Noah.' I'm not even in the room, and yet I'm living rent-free in people's minds. He just believes that he's better," he added.
Noah Lyles on Fred Kerley's desire to succeed

Noah Lyles at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles spoke about Fred Kerley's competitive nature in an interview with Citius Mag. The American athlete shared how he has tried to succeed in multiple events with the aim of eventually proving himself on the global level.

Moreover, Lyles expressed how winning the silver medal in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics gave him a burning desire to emerge as the best sprinter in the world.

"I think you know as Fred looks at this you know he tried the double and that's again it's hard to do the duality of mixing the two. So whatever he's learned he's probably gonna take into the next world chance with a huge fire and saying you know 'I'm going to you know make sure that they know that I'm the one,' especially with him having that silver so definitely you know again having that burning desire," he said.

Fred Kerley put up a tough fight in the finals of the 100m at the Paris Olympics and finished third behind Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson.

