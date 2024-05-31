Noah Lyles vs Ferdinand Omanyala vs Zharnel Hughes Prediction: Who will win the 100m clash at Racers Grand Prix?

Fans are poised for an electrifying showdown at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix as elite sprinters gear up to lock horns in the 100m. The Racers Grand Prix is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour - Silver Level.

Top athletes like Noah Lyles, Ferdinand Omanyala, and Zharnel Hughes will compete against each other on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Jamaican National Stadium in Kingston. Lyles, who secured three-peat gold medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, will be the one to watch at the event.

Lyles recently secured a stunning victory at the 2024 Adidas Atlanta City Games, clinching first place in the 150m after clocking 14.41 seconds, falling short of Usain Bolt's record of 14.35 seconds by only 0.06 seconds.

Lyles secured first place in the 100m at the 2024 Bermuda Grand Prix after registering 9.96 seconds. He also led the American team as they clinched the Olympic spot for men's 4x100m at the 2024 World Relays on May 5.

Lyles will face Omanyala, who holds the 100m and 150m African records with 9.77s and 14.89s respectively. Omanyala recently competed at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic, securing second place behind Christain Coleman, posting 9.98 seconds.

Omanyala clocked 10.03 seconds at the 2024 Kip Keino Classic held on April 20, 2024. At the Atlanta City Games this year, he settled behind Akani Simbine for second place after clocking flat 10 seconds.

Zharnel Hughes finished behind Lyles at the Atlanta City Games with 14.66 seconds. He will compete in his first 100m event at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix. Although all three athletes have achieved remarkable victories in the past, Lyles has dominated the group with his consistent performances in the Olympic season so far, becoming the frontrunner to win the race.

When and how to watch Noah Lyles compete at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix

Noah Lyles will face the Kenyan and the British athlete on June 1, 2024, at 9:35 pm EST. Jamaican fans can head to the Jamaican National Stadium in Kingston to watch the faceoffs at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix.

Athletics fans and enthusiasts can keep themselves updated with the edge-of-the-seat clash by referring to the Watch Athletics page. The link for the live stream of all the races of the 2024 edition will soon be uploaded on the official website.

The 2024 Racers Grand Prix will be a significant meet for sprinters and hurdlers. The meet will feature several other events, including long jump, high jump, triple jump, discus throw, 400m hurdles, 200m, and 110m hurdles.