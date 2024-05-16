Noah Lyles weighs in on the recent Kendrik Lamar x Drake rap beef

Noah Lyles recently featured at the USATF's "Journey to Gold Zone" podcast hosted by Eric Canard and Wallace Spearmon Jr. He spoke about one of the most trending topics of the music industry, the beef between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J Cole.

This quarrel has captivated the interest of everyone in the surrounding and Noah Lyles also gave his take on the matter in the podcast. Canadian rapper Drake and American rapper Kendrick Lamar have been dissing each other every once in a while since the 2010s.

In March this year, Lamar released a track named "Like That", where he dissed both Drake and J.Cole. Cole responded with another diss track called "7 Minute Drill", which was later removed. Drake entered with his diss tracks titled "Push-Ups" and "Taylor made freestyle".

Multiple other diss tracks were released by Lamar and Drake both dissing each other and Noah Lyles revealed that he has been closely following the matter. He said,

"Yeah the beef, I've been paying attention. I was just having a pretty deep conversation actually with the Great Britain team at breakfast today," Lyles said (at 6:17).

Retired American sprinter, Wallace Spearmon, compared the 2023 World Athletics Championships Budapest's feud between Noah Lyles and the NBA world to the ongoing beef between Drake, Lamar, and Cole. He said,

"There (Budapest), some interviews that you know were conducted and some things that were said on social media as well. I feel like we have our own version of J Cole, Drake and Kendrick going on right now," Spearmon remarked (at 6:40).

He further questioned Lyles,

"My only question is if you would've put yourself in that rap beef, which artist would you be?"

To which, Noah Lyles responded,

"I'm Kendrick man."

How does Noah Lyles handle the social media opinions about him?

In the same podcast episode, Wallace Spearmon asked Noah Lyles how he dealt with online criticism and what people talk about him on social media.

"I'm glad you joined us again. How do you manage what happens on the track versus what happens on social media?" Spearmon asked (at 7:11).

In response, Lyles claimed that people usually fall for the "clickbait" without knowing the entire context. He further said that people's thoughts cannot be controlled and it is not his responsibility to look after people who do not want to understand.

"At the end of the day you can't control how people view that stuff and on one hand it is my job to say it in a way that is understandable. But there's some people who don't want to understand and that's not my job to fix your opinion. Everybody's entitles to their opinion," Lyles said (at 8:17).

Lyles then went on to exclaim,

"With that, I am gonna say my name's still on your mouth though," he said.

Noah Lyles will be next seen running at the Adidas Atlantic City Games on May 18, which will be streamed live on his YouTube channel.