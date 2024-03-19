"Noah is in trouble";" He’s coming… he’s here!"- Fans react to 20-year-old Letsile Tebogo clocking an impressive 44.29s PB in the 400m

Letsile Tebogo has once again made the headlines after recording a personal best time (PB) of 44.29s in the 400m race at the ASA Athletics Grand Prix in South Africa.

Despite slowing himself down in the last few meters, the Botswana athlete secured a comfortable victory, finishing way ahead of his previous PB set at 44.75s. Compatriot and former junior world champion Anthony Pesela was much behind Tebogo as he finished second with a time of 45.93s.

Previously, Letsile Tebogo had started his outdoor campaign at the Simbine Curro Classic in South Africa as he smashed the world record in the 300m, clocking a sensational 30.69s. With this, he broke the reigning 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk's record of 30.81s set in 2017.

In fact, he also clocked faster timings than Michael Johnson who set 30.85s in 2000, and Usain Bolt who clocked 30.97s in 2010. This impressive performance of him makes him one of the track athletes to watch out for at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Fans and followers of the sport were impressed by the two-time World Championships medalist’s run in the 400m in South Africa. One of the users believed that the six-time world champion Noah Lyles would be in trouble, stating:

“Noah is in trouble!”

Another user stated that Tebogo ran way faster than he had expected, and mentioned that he had arrived at the scene, adding:

“Wow he ran faster than i predicted 😳 he’s coming… he’s here!!”

While another user found similarities between Tebogo and the legendary Usain Bolt based on raw talent, and wrote:

“In terms of raw talent, we may have found the next Bolt.”

Here are some other reactions that the video generated -

Letsile Tebogo holds the African record in the 200m event

Silver medalist Letsile Tebogo of Team Botswana reacts after competing in the Men's 100m Final during day two of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 20, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Letsile Tebogo is the African record holder in the men's 200m event as he registered a time of 19.50s at the London Diamond League meeting in 2023. The two-time U20 World champion in the 100m, Tebogo narrowly finished behind Noah Lyles who recorded a world-leading performance of 19.47s.

Besides this, he holds the Botswana national record with a time of 9.88s which he registered at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest in the 100m finals. This timing also fetched him a silver medal, again behind Lyles, who ran a personal best time of 9.83s.