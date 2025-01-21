“Nobody knows how to control a crowd like me”- Noah Lyles opens up on coach's advice before Paris Olympics final clash against Kishane Thompson

Noah Lyles spilled the beans about his viral entry during the 100m finals at the Paris Olympics. The American athlete revealed how his coach's advice played a crucial role in him hyping the crowd as well as gaining confidence before the commencement of the race.

The Paris Olympics featured a first-of-its-kind introduction of athletes instead of the regular introduction after the athletes had lined up. Lyles usually shows the Dragon Ball Power Up Roar after his name is announced; however, the American athlete noticed that Jamaica's Kishane Thompson had made a similar move during his introduction.

So, Noah Lyles decided to hype up the crowd by jumping and sprinting a short distance as he entered the arena. Moreover, Lyles' coach had given him a piece of advice to hype up the crowd, which would give him an adrenaline boost to control the race.

He spoke about the incident in his podcast 'Beyond the Records'

“You can have that. I didn't know that either. You can have that. I got something better, because before I go out, my coach is like, control the crowd, control the race,” he wrote.

“And I'm like, nobody knows how to control a crowd like me. So I'm like, if you want to go out and yell, that's cool. “So I'm coming out, I'm doing the walkout, and the cameraman is trying to keep me in one spot. And I'm like, you need to get out of the way because I'm not here for you. I'm here for the crowd. “And literally seeing everybody just go insane in energy, because it's like, yeah, you're seeing everybody. Nobody comes to the crowd. Why stay back there when you have this amazing energy right here?” he added.

Noah Lyles on winning his first Olympic medal

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the gold medal in Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles won his first Olympic gold medal in the men's 100m after a photo finish against Jamaica's Kishane Thompson. The photo finish had led to a massive build-up of anticipation among fans worldwide as the athletes were glued to the screen in the stadium awaiting the results.

As the results were displayed on the screen, Lyles jumped for joy and spoke about the series of emotions after his first gold medal win in a post-race interview.

“It’s been a rollercoaster. In the 100m, it’s my first time here on the Olympic stage. You only need one. As long as that’s the last one, that’s all that matters,” he said.

Furthermore, Lyles went on to win the bronze medal in the men's 200m and withdrew his participation from the 4x100m relay after testing positive for COVID, ultimately concluding one of the most successful seasons of his career.

