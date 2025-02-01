Non-binary 1500m runner Nikki Hiltz weighs in on Grand Slam Track's role in her participation in non-regular event on season opener

The decorated middle-distance runner, Nikki Hiltz, recently shared their thoughts on the 3K race. The iconic runner who specializes in both 1500 meters and the mile race expressed their plans for the other race event.

Hiltz clinched the top spot in 1500m in the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championship. They are also the American record holder in the mile. They have also recently won the 3,000m at the BU Terrier Classic. While speaking to CITIUS MAG, they revealed their other 3K race plan due to Grand Slam Track, the upcoming professional track and field league by Michael Johnson.

“That was also a reason to do a 3K. I'm going to do a lot of eights and 15s come outdoor. So it's like, why not do something a little bit longer? I'm not going to really do this again this season, but I'm super excited. I mean, it's definitely, this is like the first time I know my schedule before like April so it's fun, I'm super excited, I hope it does well,” they shared. [3:11 onwards]

Nikki Hiltz stated their interest in pursuing a race which is long-distance. Furthermore, they also conveyed their elation, mentioning that it was “fun” and hoped for the race that it goes efficiently.

Nikki Hiltz shares beliefs and hopes that fuel their ambitious journey of success

Nikki Hiltz at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 10 - Source: Getty

Hiltz is a prominent track and field star and a representative of the LGBTQ community. According to “TrackTownUSA”, they shared their insight of self-belief and from where it was able to increase substantially. They revealed that growing and keeping yourself in your best shape is vital.

"When I first moved here two years ago, I hoped that I could be a national champion eventually. I hoped that I could be in conversations to make Olympic teams and you know maybe medal one day. I think deep down, we all kind of want that. I do think that self-belief was in there."

The Olympian continued further:

"I think just very deep down and so when you start to work on things that maybe you have been told your whole life, you're not good at and then you start seeing progress in that. That self-belief is just going to grow and grow. And so I really felt that the past two years, I can do anything. Just got to keep growing and progressing and just trying to get better."

Nikki Hiltz represented Adidas till 2021 and they are now with Lululemon Athletica, Canadian-American athletic company. During their collegiate years, Hiltz was a six-time NCAA Division I All-American. They won a gold medal in the Pan American Games 2019 in 1500m event.

