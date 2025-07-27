  • home icon
  Olympics

"Not an announcement, it is a promise"- Leon Marchand teams up with Kylian Mbappe & Victory Wembanyama as he signs with multi-billion dollar brand

By Riddhi Acharya
Published Jul 27, 2025 01:06 GMT
Leon Marchand signs with major multi-billion dollar brand (Image Source: Getty)
Leon Marchand signs with major multi-billion dollar brand (Image Source: Getty)

Leon Marchand recently joined forces with football star Kylian Mbappe and basketball player Victor Wembanyama as he signed with Nike. Announcing the news, the Frenchman penned a strong note showcasing the potential of his partnership with the multi-billion dollar brand.

Marchand is currently one of the most dominant swimmers on the men's circuit, and is touted to be the next Michael Phelps. The youngster’s career so far has seen him win four Olympic and five World Championships golds. The 23-year-old is also a world record holder in multiple events.

Recently, Leon Marchand made the most of his star power as he signed with Nike. The swimmer announced the news in a post on Instagram where he can be seen posing with countrymen Kylian Mbappe and Victor Wembanyama. He captioned the post,

"This is not an announcement. This is a promise. Proud to come together, with the same goal: continue to write the next chapter in sports history. At home, in France, and around the world. And believe us, this is just the beginning. Kylian x Léon x Victor."
Over the past few years, Marchand has repeatedly worked with several major brands. In 2023, he signed with Louis Vuitton as their brand ambassador.

Leon Marchand reflects on signing with Nike

Marchand at the F1 Grand Prix Of Australia (Image Source: Getty)
Marchand at the F1 Grand Prix Of Australia (Image Source: Getty)

For Leon Marchand, signing with Nike marks a major milestone in his career. Reflecting on teaming up with the brand, the Frenchman explained that he was looking forward to making the most of their partnership and continuing to grow the sport of swimming around the globe.

“I’ve always admired Nike: the energy, the culture, the values. Joining this team is a dream and a new beginning. It’s awesome for me, as a swimmer, to work with Nike to grow my sport with athletes and fans around the world. That’s a really exciting challenge for me, and I know that my partnership with Nike will help me make an impact in swimming for years to come,” he said in a press release.

On the swimming end of things, Leon Marchand first rose to fame in 2021, when he qualified for the Tokyo Olympics at just 19 years of age. A handful of months after his outing at the Games, Marchand took the USA by storm when he joined the NCAA and won two golds and two silvers at the 2022 National Championships as part of the Arizona State Sun Devils. Since then, the 23-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of the most prominent swimmers on the international stage.

Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines.

Edited by Riddhi Acharya
