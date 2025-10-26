"Not a burden, it's a blessing" - Hunter Woodhall sends strong message while describing journey as a para-athlete

Hunter Woodhall shared an inspiring message on accepting uniqueness during his speech at the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) event. Woodhall rose to fame along with his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, after they both won gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Ad

Woodhall was born with fibular hemimelia, a condition that prevents development in the lower limbs. The Paralympian had to undergo amputation surgery at just 11 months. He lost both his legs below the knee. However, this life-changing setback did not demotivate him, and he went on to win multiple medals. He turned to athletics after trying football and baseball in his school. Woodhall has been a four-time first-team All-American.

By now, he has won five Paralympic medals, including a gold in the 400m in Paris. He was honored at the CAF event with his wife, during which he pointed out the importance of accepting uniqueness by viewing it as a blessing rather than a burden. He further added that accepting true self helps bring a change in society. He reshared a moment from the speech on his Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

"Here's a thing, when you look in the mirror, you see yourself, you see the things that make you different and the things that make you unique, do not look at them as a burden. They are not a burden; it's a blessing. It's what's gonna allow you to change the world, it's gonna allow you to impact the world, make the world a better place, and it is your superpower."

Ad

Screenshot of Woodhall's Instagram story. (photo by Instagram@hunterwoodhall)

After his Paris Paralympics win, Hunter Woodhall visited the Shriners Hospital, where he serves as an ambassador. The CAF helps individuals with physical disabilities earn multiple opportunities in sport.

Ad

Hunter Woodhall explains why he signed a deal with Nike

Hunter Woodhall during the Toyota USATF Para National Championships. (Photo - Getty Images)

Hunter Woodhall joined Nike's track and field list with his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall. They both made their debut as the brand's athletes at the Drake Relays. Explaining his decision, Woodhall said that his values and mindset align with Nike.

Ad

“One of the things that immediately attracted me to Nike is a shared mindset rooted in the idea that better is never good enough,” Woodhall said. “At Nike, and in running, there’s a never-ending pursuit of trial, progress, and innovation — and I’m inspired by the prospect of what we can create together, both to help me improve my performance and to serve athletes worldwide.” (via wwd.com)

Woodhall has so far competed in five Paralympic Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More