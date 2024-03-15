"Not a woman by any stretch of the imagination” - Riley Gaines criticizes Call of Duty player's participation

Riley Gaines recently criticized a Call of Duty season 3 player’s participation in a women's esports championship. The 23-year-old focused on the advantage that men have over women in esports and rejected acknowledging the players as female.

Esports player MisuuSZN, one of the MVPs from Team Phoenix at the WxC Series, competed with her team against Team Tsunami on Tuesday. The player impressed the gaming community with her Kill/Death ratio of 8.96

After clinching the grand MVP honor, the Team Phoenix member shared her experience of competing in a video. It was posted on the official X (formerly known as Twitter) page of WxCall of Duty.

MisuuSZN was extremely proud of herself and her team’s win. She admitted that Team Phoenix was the best team so far in the series. Moreover, she believes that the win will push her team to soar higher in the forthcoming season.

However, Women's Rights Activist Riley Gaines was not impressed with the E-sports player’s participation in the series. She shared her critical views on the topic on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing:

"To the people who will without a doubt say "men don't have an advantage in esports!"...I don't care. If it's a women's event , it's only for women. And he's not a woman by any stretch of the imagination."

Riley Gaines lauds the basketball team for its stand against a transgender player

Riley Gaines at House Oversight Committee

Riley Gaines recently lauded a female basketball ball team for refusing to play against a team that had a transgender member. They forfeited a high school match in the Bay Area in California.

Besides avoiding a play against a transgender basketball player, the girls also refused to share the same locker with their opponent.

Their stance high impressed Riley Gaines, who shared their story on her X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote,

"Good on these girls. Don't participate in the farce," the former NCAA swimmer wrote.

A few days later, Gaines also shared a picture of the team with the transgender member, highlighting that they were the ‘captain’ of the team. The former NCAA swimmer shared sarcastic remarks towards the team through her X handle. She wrote,

"Picture of the male in question who also happens to be captain of the team. I don't know what would give it away that he's a boy. Couldn't be his wing span, foot size, height, or muscular definition."

