"Nothing else came to mind" - Usain Bolt opens up about being star struck while meeting Jay Z and Beyoncé at All Star Weekend

Usain Bolt recently recalled the moment he met Jay-Z and Beyoncé, describing it as a special experience. During the NBA All-Star Weekend, he had the opportunity to speak with Jay-Z for the first time.

As Bolt and Jay-Z talked, the latter introduced him to Beyoncé, which left the fastest sprinter feeling overwhelmed. He admitted that many thoughts were running through his mind, but he couldn't find the words to express them.

Furthermore, the fastest sprinter acknowledged that meeting certain celebrities still made him feel like a fan despite his worldwide fame. Reflecting on the experience, Bolt emphasized that it was one of those rare occasions where he was left speechless. During a podcast with 'Meet the Mitchells' on February 2025, Bolt said:

"Basketball Star Weekend, and met J, talked to him for the first time, had a conversation and he said, 'Meet my wife.'I had so many things in my head to say, but that was it. Only that moment nothing else came to mind. Nothing at all." (26:17)

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Usain Bolt won gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100 meters relay. At the 2012 Olympis, he again secured gold in all three events. During the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he won 100m and 200m, while the team won the gold in the 4x100m relay, which was later disqualified.

Usain Bolt reflects on his music career and ambitions

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Source: Gett

During an interview with Olympics.com in March 2022, Usain Bolt expressed his determination to achieve success in the music industry. He revealed he is aiming for top honors such as Grammy awards and platinum albums. The gold medalist also emphasized that his focus is on building a stronger career in music. Reflecting on his passion for music, Bolt said:

"I want to go to the top. I want to get Grammys off my music, platinum albums, and that’s what we’re working on. I’ve been in music now [for] like one year, and I think now people are seeing that I’m serious about music." (via Twitter for Autograph)

The Olympian further revealed that, at the age of 25, he started following in the footsteps of DJ Khaled as a producer rather than a singer. He acknowledged his strengths, stating he is not a singer but wants to create albums, collaborate with different musicians, and bring a unique energy to the music energy.

Usain Bolt also launched a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) project called 'Tracks and Records' to promote his new career. This NFT Collection features five of his world records, including his 9.69 second 100m sprint at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, set to tracks from his debut album Country Yutes.

