NWSL Power Rankings 2025: All about the standings and ranking criteria

The latest NWSL power rankings list Orlando Pride as the top team, followed by Washington Spirit and KC Current. The 2025 NWSL season will begin on March 14 and continue for nearly eight months, ending on November 2.

Ad

These rankings reflect teams' performances from 2024. Seattle Reign and Houston Dash have moved up despite lower finishes last season, while San Diego Wave and Chicago Red Stars have dropped.

Each of the 14 teams will compete in 26 matches, playing 13 at home and as many away. The league will take a break from June 23 to July 31 for international events such as the UEFA Women’s Euro and Copa América Femenina.

Playoffs will begin on November 14, leading to the championship final on November 22. These matches will determine where teams stand in the NWSL power rankings by the end of the season.

Ad

Trending

2025 NWSL power rankings with 2024 Standing

1. Orlando Pride: (2024 Standing:1)

2: Washington Spirit (2024 Standing:2)

3. KC Current (2024 Standing:4)

4. NJ/NY Gotham FC (2024 Standing:3)

5. NC Courage (2024 Standing:5)

6. Seattle Reign (2024 Standing: 13)

7. Utah Royals (2024 Standing:11)

8. Houston Dash (2024 Standing:14)

9. Racing Louisville (2024 Standing:9)

10. Bay FC (2024 Standing:7)

11. Portland Thorns (2024 Standing:6)

12. Angel City (2024 Standing:12)

13. Chicago Start (2024 Standing:8)

14. San Diego Wave (2024 Standing:10)

Ahead of the season, the top five teams in the NWSL power rankings are:

1. Washington Spirit – They added strong players but face some injury concerns.

Ad

2. Orlando Pride – They kept most of their title-winning squad from last season.

3. Kansas City Current – They made big roster changes, especially in goalkeeping.

4.NJ/NY Gotham FC - Had major transfers, reshaping their lineup.

5. Portland Thorns FC – Focused on fixing defensive and goalkeeping weaknesses.

How are NWSL power rankings calculated?

NWSL power rankings are based on opinions, while official standings follow a points system. Teams get 3 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and 0 for a loss. If teams have the same points, goal difference, total wins, and goals scored decide their ranking.

Ad

If still tied, results from head-to-head matches, disciplinary records, or even a coin flip may be used. While official standings determine playoff positions, power rankings only reflect team performance and form during the season.

The NWSL power ratings use a point system:

-Win = 3 points

-Draw = 1 point

-Loss = 0 points

If two or more teams have the same points, these tiebreakers decide their ranking:

1. Goal difference (goals scored minus goals given up)

Ad

2. Total wins in the season

3. Total goals scored

4. Results of matches between the tied teams

5. Goals scored in those head-to-head matches

6. Fewer yellow and red cards

7. Coin flip or random draw if still tied

The official standings are based on this system. Power rankings are just opinions about which teams are performing best.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback