NWSL star Trinity Rodman reacts as Washington Spirit wins despite her absence due to back injury

Trinity Rodman, the star forward for Washington Spirits is indefinitely out because of a back injury. In a recent Instagram story, Rodman cheered for her team as they registered a win against Orlando Pride in her absence.

Trinity Rodman is an American soccer player. She plays forward for the United States Women National Soccer Team. In her first season in 2021, she was awarded the NWSL Rookie of the Year award and won the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in 2021. Washington Spirit drafted Trinity when she was 18 making her the youngest player to be drafted in the history of the National Women's Soccer League. Trinity signed an extended contract for the 2024 season which made her the highest-paid player in the history of NWSL.

Because of the reoccurrence of her back problems, Rodman will not be wearing the cleats. Trinity Rodman made her first appearance since Paris Olympics at a friendly game between U.S. Women National Soccer Team and Brazil on April 5 where she scored a goal and leading the team to a 2-0 victory. Even though Rodman took time to manage and recover from her back problem, she took to Instagram stories to support her fellow Washington Spirits teammates. In her story, she said:

"Spirit find a way so proud of these girls."

Screenshot of Trinity Rodman's Instagram story (@trinity_rodman/ig)

Washington Spirit will be hosting Gotham FC at a home game on April 26 at Audi field.

Trinity Rodman shared a heartwarming reaction with a fan

Trinity Rodman made a heartwarming appearance in a recent Instagram post by @malia_twinrodman. Malia is a fan of Rodman's and was seen sharing smiles and a beautiful moment with her heroine. They both had similar hairstyles. In the post Malia opened up about how it felt to have met her idol. She said about Rodman:

Plot twist: I met a superhero in cleats today. Name’s Trinity Rodman. @trinity_rodman

This wasn’t just a meet and greet… it was fuel for the dream.

Still processing…

The fans were quick to spot the similarities between Rodman and Malia and the post went viral garnering thousand of likes and even Rodman commented on the post. Encouraging the little fan, Trinity Rodman commented:

"This is what I live for, happy to have met you."

Washington spirit told media outlets in a statement that (via ESPN):

"Trinity is taking time away from team activities to manage her back. We look forward to her returning when she's healthy."

The U.S Women National Soccer Team will play a friendly game against China on May 31 and three days later will face Jamaica.

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More