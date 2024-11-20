"Obsessed"- Stephen Nedoroscik’s dance partner Rylee Arnold gushes over Red slit dress during semifinal night at DWTS

Stephen Nedoroscik's partner, Rylee Arnold, recently gushed over her costume for a new performance at the Dancing With the Stars. The dance couple has now reached the semifinals of the show.

Nedoroscik was offered to participate in DWTS while he was competing at the Paris Olympics. Initially, the gymnast was terrified of competing, as he did not know how to dance; however, he has now come a long way with his dance partner, Rylee Arnold. He has performed in various styles and themes, including Disney theme, Halloween theme, and salsa, and also promoted men's gymnastics in one of his dance performances by executing a pommel horse routine at the beginning of his performance.

The dance couple recently performed in the semifinal and danced the Cha Cha style on 'Bailar' by Deorro. They received 25 points out of 30. The costume they donned for the semifinal night was very attractive, and there was a second outfit for them too, and Rylee Arnold showcased her love for it.

She took to her Instagram story amid the semifinal night and shared a mirror selfie in a red slit dress and golden heels on the sets of Dancing With the Stars and wrote:

"Look number 2, obsessed!!!"

Ahead of this, she also shared a picture of her first costume, which had multiple cut-outs and fringes in the end. The caption read:

"Costume #1🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, opened up about the difficulties of her health condition

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently opened up about the adversities she has experienced because of Type 1 diabetes. The 19-year-old recently appeared on the podcast 'From Scrubbing in with Becca Tilley & Tanya Radd,' where she spoke about her health condition, revealing the symptoms she faced and how it affected her dance rehearsals.

"I was in the heat of my dance season, and I was just super busy. So I was naturally just, I thought I was just really tired, really thirsty, experiencing all those symptoms," said Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner. "And I was just like eating all the time. I was peeing all the time, but I was just like, I'm so tired, I'm exhausted. I'm traveling every weekend for dance. Like, this just makes sense.”

She also recalled a story where she passed out and was admitted to the hospital immediately.

“I remember I went to dance one day, and I like ate so much food because I was just starving. And I passed out in my friend's car. And then I went over to the hospital that day and my blood sugar was 1,023. And it's supposed to be 80 to 120. Oh, my gosh. So I was literally like, I think if I, when I've gone to the hospital that night and I would have gone to bed, I think I would have died that night.”

Arnold, in an interview with the Women's Health magazine, stated that Stephen Nedoroscik helps her manage her blood sugar levels.

