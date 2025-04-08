OG Anunoby's performance during Suni Lee's courtside appearance leaves Knicks fans impressed

Suni Lee recently gained fans' attention after OG Anunoby was seen performing exceptionally in her presence. Lee attended the New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns faceoff at Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2025.

The New York Knicks defeated the Suns with a significant score of 112-98, where Anunoby displayed a remarkable performance and collected 32 points along with six rebounds and three assists. This marked Lee's second appearance at Knicks games as she was in attendance at the clash against Orlando Magic on December 3, 2024.

Following Anunoby's recent impressive performance, fans were seen gushing over him and linked his unconventional actions to the gymnast's presence.

"OG Anunoby saw Suni Lee in the front row and started acting DIFFERENT 😂😂." wrote a fan.

Another fan justified Anunoby's actions while expressing their admiration for the Olympian.

"This is how you're supposed to react when u see Lee anyway."

One of the fans credited the multiple-time Olympic medalist for Anunoby's spectacular performance and wrote:

"OG Anunoby saw Lee and turned into a whole new player. Guess she brings out a different side!"

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"OG saw Suni Lee and turned it up! That’s a fun vibe at the game," a fan wrote.

"One look at her, he started scoring buckets like it was Game 7." another fan chimed.

"I can't blame him," one of the fans expressed.

Sunday's performance marked Anunoby's 10th consecutive game of scoring at least 20 points.

Suni Lee turned heads at the New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns in an all-black outfit

Sunisa Lee at the Brandon Maxwell fashion show during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Suni Lee attended the New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns faceoff in an all-black ensemble. The American gymnast opted for a formal black suit with black shorts. She paired the chic look with a white t-shirt. Lee complemented her look with minimal jewelry, including diamond rings and earrings, and her signature neckpiece with an Olympic sign.

The Olympic gymnast shared a few glimpses of the evening at Madison Square Garden.

"Night in the garden," Lee wrote, adding a yellow heart.

Following her Paris Olympics victory, Lee has been keeping busy by making appearances at high-profile events, including the Giorgio Armani show at the Park Avenue Armory, Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2025 Runway Show at Terminal Warehouse, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall, and the 2024 US Open Tennis.

